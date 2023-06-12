WATCH: Luke Grimes’ “Hold On”

Mercury Nashville/Range Music recording artist, and Yellowstone star, Luke Grimes has released his first music video for his song, “Hold On,” written by Foy Vance and Ilsey Juber, and produced by Dave Cobb. (watch above) In the video shot by Grimes’ nephew, Henry “Hank” Chafin, over the past six months, fans get a glimpse of the country artist’s journey from the studio to the Stagecoach Festival stage.

Filled with scenic shots from his first tour stops in Montana and Wyoming, Grimes’ debut music video shows behind the scenes footage from his recording sessions with producer Dave Cobb in Savannah, GA. It also captures his first headline shows in Wyoming, most notably at Jackson Hole’s world famous Million Dollar Cowboy Bar, where Grimes’ show was the fastest selling sold out show in the venue’s history. The country artist’s debut performance on the main stage at this year’s Stagecoach Festival is also featured in the video.

Grimes’ debut track, “No Horse To Ride,” debuted inside the Top 10 of the Country Songs sales chart at No. 7. In its second week of release, “No Horse To Ride” racked up 95K Shazams, placing it No. 2 on the Shazam Country chart, No. 2 on the Shazam Top 200 USA chart and No. 37 on the Shazam Global chart, a rarity for a country artist. Spotify placed the song on the cover of its Country Hits 2023 playlist, with the song in the No. 1 position, and the song has been on eight Spotify Viral Charts.