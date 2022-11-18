Bonnaroo 2023 Tickets Go On Sale November 25

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has announced GA, GA+, VIP, and Platinum tickets for the 2023 event will be available on Black Friday, November 25 at 10 AM CT. Putting a major focus on improving the fan experience this year, Bonnaroo has created a two-step process for fans purchasing their Centeroo experience separate from their camping experience, allowing more flexibility and customization of Bonnaroo than ever before.

First, fans will select their Centeroo ticket. They can then browse camping and parking accommodations using Bonnaroo’s new Outeroo Map of the Stars to choose the camp and accommodation that best suits their desired adventure. Options range from traditional general admission car camping to deluxe pre-built glamping accommodations. Fans will enjoy access to all programming across the Farm regardless of the accommodation they choose. GET TICKETS HERE.