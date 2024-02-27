Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots Return To The Ryman

Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots announce the return of their Million Dollar Show on Apr. 3 at the historic Ryman Auditorium. In addition to a performance from Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots, the lineup for this year’s show also includes Sam Hunt, Jon Pardi, Megan Moroney, Nate Smith, Ben Rector, Mat Kearney, Ian Munsick, Edwin McCain, Lauren Watkins as well as appearances from special guests. The BTEAM pre-sale and the BIG98 pre-sale will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 27, and Wednesday, Feb. 28, respectively. Tickets go on sale for the public starting Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. CT and can be purchased HERE.

To date, Bones as well as The Bobby Bones Show have raised more than $24.5 million dollars for St. Jude, as well as funds for countless other charitable causes.

