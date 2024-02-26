Cyndi Thomson Back After 20 Year Break

Singer-songwriter Cyndi Thomson is back to country music, unveiling, “The Georgia In Me.” It’s scheduled for release on March 15. The composition is the first of new music to come soon, signaling a promising chapter in her artistic evolution after leaving an indelible mark with her debut album My World over two decades ago.

Co-written by Cyndi along with Paul Sikes, “The Georgia In Me” offers listeners a poignant glimpse into Cyndi’s journey, blending her roots and experiences into a soulful narrative. This upcoming release signifies a new chapter for Cyndi.

Thomson emerged onto the country music scene in the late ’90s, propelled by her love for music and a scholarship that led her to Nashville. Quickly securing a publishing deal and a major label record contract, she was on the fast track to stardom with her debut album My World and the hit single “What I Really Meant to Say.” (watch above) However, beneath the veneer of success, Cyndi grappled with internal turmoil, ultimately choosing to step away from her burgeoning music career. Over the next two decades, she found solace in a different path, delving into jewelry design,

Cyndi’s return to the spotlight was punctuated by her performance at the Opry this past weekend, sharing the stage with Vince Gill. Reflecting on her experience performing alongside the Country Music Hall of Fame and Opry Member, Cyndi said, “Joining Vince Gill on the Opry stage was an incredible and surreal moment. It felt like a homecoming and I’m eager to share that same energy with fans through ‘The Georgia In Me.’”

Thomson is currently in the studio with more announcements and new music to come soon.

