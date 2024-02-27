LISTEN: Lanie Gardner’s “Six Feet Deep”

The turning point in Lanie Gardner’s career came with her cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams,” which not only amassed over 100 million views but also garnered her a fanbase of over a million new social media followers. And she has not slowed down since. Gardner was born in Burnsville, North Carolina, but now called Nashville home. At 24, “Six Feet Deep” is her 7th single released since 2022 – its playful lyrics dance around the subject of dealing with a man who isn’t faithful and how to make sure it never happens again. (listen above)

Beyond her musical prowess, Gardner is a beacon of empowerment. A fervent advocate for women’s empowerment and self-confidence, she’s on a mission to redefine what female artists can sing about, taking cues from influences like Miranda Lambert, AC/DC, and Janis Joplin. Her music isn’t limited to love stories but spans a spectrum of emotions and themes. I think we’re going to see big things from this talented Republic Records artist.

Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!