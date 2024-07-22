BMG Nashville Announces Joint Venture With Triple Play

BMG Nashville announced a joint venture with Triple Play Music, owned by Jason Aldean with longtime bandmates Kurt Allison and Tully Kennedy. Triple Play’s songwriter roster includes John Edwards, BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville/Night Train Records’ John Morgan and new signee veteran songwriter Neil Thrasher.

“Jason, Kurt, and Tully are BBR Music Group/ BMG family. We are thrilled to partner with Triple Play and welcome Neil Thrasher. It is amazing to watch the creative energy between these long-time friends. The talent is unmatched, and we are proud to be on this journey with them,” says Creative Director, BMG, Amy Hendon Scott.

Award-winning songwriter Neil Thrasher is one of Nashville’s most accomplished songwriters, with hundreds of songs recorded over the last 25 years by some of Country music’s most successful artists — Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Rascal Flatts, Kenny Chesney, Tim McGraw, Randy Houser, Ronnie Dunn, Tyler Farr, Reba McEntire, and many others. His songs have sold more than 50 million records and have spent 25 weeks at #1 including the following Jason Aldean hits: “Tattoos On This Town,” “Fly Over States,” “Night Train” and “Rearview Town.”

