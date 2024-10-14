Bluesman, Toronzo Cannon, Coming To City Winery

Bluesman, Toronzo Cannon and his band The Chicago Way are on tour to promote his third Alligator Records release, SHUT UP & PLAY!, with a live performance on Friday, October 18 at City Winery in Nashville. Cannon will open for newly signed Alligator artists Southern Avenue, who recently released a new single, Found A Friend In You. The group recently completed a stint on the road with Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson and John Mellencamp as part of Farm-Aid. Their Alligator Records debut album will be released in 2025.

Toronzo Cannon has become a famous name in the blues in the last few years and is on the cutting edge of today’s contemporary blues scene. Cannon’s Alligator Records debut, The Chicago Way, won the Living Blues magazine Critics’ Award for New Recording/Contemporary Blues Album Of The Year and the Readers’ Award for Best Blues Album. MOJO magazine named it the #1 Blues Album of 2016. UK tastemaker music magazine MOJO named Cannon’s second Alligator Records release, The Preacher, The Politician Or The Pimp, the #2 Best Blues Album Of 2019. He has played across the USA and Europe, and has become a Chicago blues icon, including twice headlining the Chicago Blues Festival (the world’s largest blues festival). Guitar World called him “among the most inspiring southpaws to ever pick up a six-string.” Gary Clark, Jr. declared, “Toronzo is a beast. He lights the room up,” and Joe Bonamassa rightly pronounced, “Toronzo’s a great guitar player, excellent vocalist and an amazing personality.”

SHUT UP & PLAY! was co-produced by Cannon and Alligator president Bruce Iglauer. The album finds Cannon, a former Chicago Transit Authority bus driver, delivering timeless stories of common experiences, often unfolding in uncommon ways As one of the genre’s most creative artists, Cannon blazes his own path with imaginative songs fueled by potent guitar solos and his soulfully authoritative vocals. From the first radio single, I Hate Love, to the gospel-inspired, autobiographical Had To Go Through It To Get To It, to the slow-burning, reflective Guilty, to the deeply personal Message To My Daughter, SHUT UP & PLAY! tackles the gamut of human emotions. The closer, Shut Up And Play!, takes a deep look inside, as Cannon vents his anger at being told to keep his opinions about the world to himself. Chicago’s New City declared, “Toronzo Cannon spins the innate human capacity of misery and regret into a kind of furious ecstasy.”

Southern Avenue’s music is a blend of soulful, warm sister harmonies, funky Memphis grooves and tough, blues-infused guitars, all wrapped in positive, feel-good vibes. Guitarist Ori Naftaly, whose passion for blues and soul music led him from Israel to Memphis, alongside the undeniable talents of the Memphis-born Jackson sisters—lead vocalist Tierinii Jackson, drummer/vocalist Tikyra “TK” Jackson, and percussionist/violinist/vocalist Ava Jackson—has crafted a sound that blends Memphis’ historic spirit with a modern twist. With keyboardist and honorary family member Jeremy Powell, Southern Avenue’s original songs are not just a nod to the past but also a bold step toward defining the future of Memphis music.

Their new single, Found A Friend In You, captures Southern Avenue’s story of unity and shared purpose, a journey that began when the band’s members first came together in Memphis. What started as a collaboration quickly turned into something deeper, as they forged a connection rooted in music, trust, and love. The song reflects the highs, the struggles, and the unbreakable bond that has made Southern Avenue more than just a band.

