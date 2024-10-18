Wyatt Flores Releases “Welcome To The Plains”

Rising star Wyatt Flores’ full-length debut album, Welcome To The Plains, is out today on Island Records. In celebration of the new music, Flores made his late-night television debut on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” last night performing his new song, “Oh Susannah.” (Watch above)



Produced by Beau Bedford and recorded between Los Angeles and Asheville, Welcome To The Plains details Flores’ journey as he balances the struggle of leaving his hometown of Stillwater, OK with the highs and lows of life on the road. Across these 14 tracks, including songwriting collaborations with Old Crow Medicine Show’s Ketch Secor and Aaron Raitiere, Flores delivers the grounded and sincere storytelling he’s celebrated for, seamlessly blending traditional country and folk sounds.

Reflecting on the album, Flores shares, “It’s an album about home and a search for happiness. It’s an album about Stillwater, Oklahoma, and all the other little towns that have raised people like you and me. It’s an album about my family, and the people and places in my life who have defined who I am today. This album is happy on one side and heartbreak on the other, and whoever you are, I hope you find something you love in here.”

Welcome To The Plains also features packaging created by Flores’ long-time artistic collaborator, Chloe Tyler, that uniquely interprets the music and his story, including a 12-page booklet that features photos, original hand-painted artwork, album insights and much more. “Since ‘Please Don’t Go,’ Chloe has visualized the artwork through her interpretation of my music,” Flores shares. “My music wouldn’t be the same without her vision alongside it. There are no words to describe how seamlessly the artwork and vinyl for Welcome to the Plains encompasses my voice, and I’m so grateful she’s always been able to tell the story of my music through her art.”

Flores will be at the Ryman Auditorium on December 14 but the show is sold out.

WELCOME TO THE PLAINS TRACK LIST

1. Welcome To The Plains

2. When I Die

3. Oh Susannah

4. Only Thing Missing Is You

5. Don’t Wanna Say Goodnight

6. Habits

7. Right Here with You

8. The Truth

9. Forget Your Voice

10. Angels Over You

11. Little Town

12. Stillwater

13. Falling Sideways

14. The Good Ones

