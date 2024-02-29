LISTEN: Brothers Osborne’s “Goodbye’s Kickin’ In”

Today, GRAMMY Award-winning duo, Brothers Osborne announce the release of their Break Mine EP on March 22nd via EMI Records Nashville. The new, four-song EP includes two new tracks, “Break Mine” and “Get To Movin’ Again,” as well as two songs included on their GRAMMY-nominated 2023 self-titled album. Said TJ Osborne about the forthcoming release, “This one is for the fans. Every time we release an album, our fans are asking for more music, faster. We heard that, and held some special songs back from our last project so we could release them now. We also wanted to include a couple of the tracks from Brothers Osborne that we thought deserved some more of the spotlight. We can’t wait to play these songs on the road for you all this spring.”

Brothers Osborne recently announced their 35-date “Might As Well Be Us Tour” with dates throughout 2024. The duo will perform in cities including Atlanta, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, Chicago and more (full dates below) with support from Stephen Wilson Jr., The Cadillac Three, Zach Top, Jackson Dean, Madeline Edwards, and Caylee Hammack. Tickets for all dates are on sale HERE.

The band made their debut appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for a special performance of their song ““Goodbye’s Kickin’ In” with a string quartet and backing vocals. Watch their performance of “Goodbye’s Kickin’ In,” off their self-titled fourth studio album above. The band also appeared on CBS Mornings, joined by Anthony Mason at their homes in Nashville as they open up about the creative process behind their recent self-titled album, and their upcoming tour. John Osborne spoke candidly about his previous struggles with mental health and TJ touched on his journey since coming out.

“We are always pushing ourselves, always evolving and not afraid to change,” John says. “But at the end of the day, we are also who we are.”

“This is a defining record at this point in our career, where we needed to put it all on our shoulders,” TJ says. “And we did. Like it was when we were growing up, it’s just John and me.”

Brothers Osborne Break Mine EP Track List:

1. “Break Mine”

2. “We Ain’t Good At Breaking Up”

3. “Back Home”

4. “Get To Movin’ Again”

Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!