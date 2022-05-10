Brad Paisley Announces Second Bourbon Release

Brad Paisley will make it a double this spring with the launch of American Highway Reserve Route 2, the second release from his premium bourbon that tells the story of America’s open roads through artfully blended whiskey, sourced from locations throughout the U.S.

Each Route is a new journey across the landscapes of America. American Highway Reserve Route 2 is made up of three mashbills and primarily including 12- and 4-year-old Kentucky straight bourbons complemented by 8-year-old bourbon sourced from Georgia, blended to create a distinct flavor profile following a final aging aboard the rolling rickhouse. Route 2 toured the country along with Brad Paisley during the summer of 2021.

“Bourbon is like a song: the more life it has lived on its journey, the deeper the story, the richer it becomes,” said Paisley. “This second batch has seen more miles. I think you will be surprised at the unique character a different journey created.”

For Paisley, it’s always more than putting his name on something, he wanted to find a partner with which he could shape the whiskey every step of the way. In partnership with Bardstown Bourbon Company, he touches every aspect of the product from the selection of barrels, the aging and ultimately the final blend, working closely with VP of New Product Development, Dan Callaway.

“He’s more than a casual consumer – he really understands whiskey so he’s made a great partner in this endeavor. It’s been a fun journey so far and we’re excited to see where the next Route takes us,” said Callaway.

Rich, aged notes of charred oak and leather combine with baked apple and almond on the nose. Toffee and cinnamon take the lead on the palate leading to a delightfully complex finish for this unique, cross-country blend. American Highway Route 2 is presented at 98 proof and offered at an SRP of $99.99. Roughly 10,000 cases will be available in 20 markets across the U.S., and online through Seelbachs.com.

Located in Bardstown, Kentucky the “Bourbon Capitol of the World,” this modern bourbon distiller creates custom whiskey, bourbon and rye for more than 30 different brand-owners worldwide and has won critical acclaim for its releases.