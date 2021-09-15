Billy Strings Will Wrap Up 2021 Tour Here In Nashville

Billy Strings will wrap up his extensive 2021 headline tour with two special holiday concert series: “String the Halls” December 17-18 at Nashville’s Marathon Music Works and “New Year’s Run” December 30, 31 and January 1 at Grand Rapids’ GLC Live at 20 Monroe. Tickets for the shows go on-sale this Friday.

The forthcoming performances add to a landmark year for Strings, who will release his new album, Renewal, next Friday, September 24 via Rounder Records (pre-order here). Produced by Jonathan Wilson and recorded at Nashville’s Sound Emporium Studios, Renewal solidifies Strings’ position as a singular artist—one who honors the history of the music that inspires him, while continually pushing it forward. With the record’s sixteen tracks, Strings shares a more personal and honest perspective through his songwriting, while incorporating his wide range of influences with elements of bluegrass, classic rock, metal, psychedelic music and more.

Ahead of the release, Strings has unveiled two album tracks: “Fire Line” and “In The Morning Light.”

Reflecting on the record, Strings shares, “I listen to this album now and it’s emotional. I could sit there and tweak it forever, but there’s a point where it’s like building a house of cards. Yeah, I could add an extra tower on top, but it might collapse. I’ve always doubted myself, and I still do, but this album makes me think, ‘Hey, you’re doing all right, kid. You just need to keep going.’”

In addition to Strings (vocals, guitar, mandolin, piano, synth, guitjo) and Wilson (celesta, percussion, harpsicord), the record features Strings’ band—Billy Failing (banjo, piano, background vocals), Royal Masat (bass, background vocals) and Jarrod Walker (mandolin, guitar, background vocals)—as well as special guest musicians Spencer Cullum (pedal steel), John Mailander (violin) and Grant Millikem (synth).