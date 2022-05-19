Billy Ray Cyrus Celebrates 30th Anniversary of “Some Gave All”

Billy Ray Cyrus celebrates the 30th Anniversary of his iconic debut album, Some Gave All. The album, which includes Cyrus’ No. 1 hit single, “Achy Breaky Heart,” was a breakout success, which catapulted the Kentucky native into superstar status. Some Gave All earned the rank as the No. 1 best-selling album of 1992, reached RIAA® 9x multi-platinum status in the U.S. and remained Top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart for 17 consecutive weeks. To date, Cyrus’ albums have accumulated over 930 million streams globally.

Some Gave All, released via Mercury Records, produced Billboard chart-toppers “Could’ve Been Me”, “Wher’m I Gonna Live When I Get Home?” and “She’s Not Cryin’ Anymore” along with Cyrus’ RIAA® multi-platinum hit “Achy Breaky Heart,” which spent five consecutive weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, as well as a Top 5 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Achy Breaky Heart” became a worldwide sensation and has now amassed nearly 400 million streams globally along with the recently remastered music video, which has garnered 89 million views. This single also earned Cyrus GRAMMY nominations for Record of the Year, Best Country Vocal Performance (Male) and Best New Artist.

Some Gave All sold more than 20 million copies worldwide and kicked off the star’s career not only in the country music realm, but also led Cyrus into television and most recently to his global hit collaboration remix with Lil Nas X on “Old Town Road.”

Most recently, Cyrus joined forces with rap icon Snoop Dogg and GRAMMY® winning Avila Brothers on “A Hard Working Man,” released on April 1 via Avila Brothers Music Group/BMG. Produced by The Avila Brothers and mixed by DJ Quik, “A Hard Working Man” was written by Bobby Ross aka AHVLAH, IZ Avila, Billy Ray Cyrus and C Broadus.