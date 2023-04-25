Music Row Is Coming Together For Covenant

In response to the tragic events that took place at The Covenant School last month, Music Row is coming together in partnership with the Kiwanis Foundation of Nashville for “Country Music for Covenant”. A fundraiser in support of the students of The Covenant School. The event will take place on April 27th at The Local, starting at 6pm.

The show will be in the round and will feature some of Music Row’s most talented songwriters. Guests can expect an evening of exceptional music, a silent auction, and an opportunity to contribute to the healing of the community.

Tickets for the event are available for a minimum donation of $25, with all proceeds going directly to The Covenant School. This fundraiser offers a unique opportunity to support a worthy cause while enjoying some of Nashville’s best musical talent.

Can’t make it to the show? No worries! You can make a one time donation here.