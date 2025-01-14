Bonnaroo Featured Artist: Goose

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Today begins our annual Bonnaroo Featured Artist series. Every year we cover artists who will appear at the festival up until day one of the festival so you can get to know the bands and performers you’ve never seen or learn something new about artists you know and love. We start with Goose!

Goose is an American rock band who released their debut album in 2016 and quickly took off. 2022 was a career-defining year for the connecticut-based quintet with their critically acclaimed third studio album, Dripfield. With tracks lake “Hungersite” (which spent multiple weeks among the top 10, listen above), the album placed them on terra firma in the rock scene, debuting at #2 on billboard’s “top new artist albums” chart amidst critical praise from Rolling Stone, which hailed it as “both sweet headphone ear candy and the foundation for a perfect live peak.”

We’ve seen Goose several times and they’ve spent much of the past decade on a seemingly non-stop tour schedule that includes sold-out headline shows at such renowned venues as Morrison, CO’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Nashville’s Ryman auditorium, and New York city’s Radio City Music Hall.

Goose is: Rick Mitarotonda (vocals, guitar), Peter Anspach (vocals, keys, guitar), Trevor Weekz (bass), Jeff Arevalo (vocals, percussion, drums) and Cotter Ellis (drums)

The band just announced its initial run of upcoming Summer 2025 headline dates, including their first-ever headline show at New York City’s world-famous Madison Square Garden and lucky for you, Bonnaroo. A portion of proceeds from the tour will benefit MusiCares, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides essential support to music professionals in need. MusiCares is actively assisting those in the Los Angeles area and the greater music community who have been impacted by the ongoing wildfires.

Be sure to catch them Friday the 13th on the Farm!

