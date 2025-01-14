 


June 
2025

CMA Music Festival

Nissan Stadium | 4 Day Pass, Fan Fair X

TICKETS
Jan
Dec

Grand Ole Opry

Show Schedule & Tickets
Find the BEST Seats!

MORE
Thru
April

Nashville Predators

Game Schedule & Tickets
Find the BEST Seats!

TICKETS
Bonnaroo Featured Artist: Goose
Photo by Juliana Bernstein

Bonnaroo Featured Artist: Goose

Today begins our annual Bonnaroo Featured Artist series. Every year we cover artists who will appear at the festival up until day one of the festival so you can get to know the bands and performers you’ve never seen or learn something new about artists you know and love. We start with Goose!

Goose is an American rock band who released their debut album in 2016 and quickly took off.  2022 was a career-defining year for the connecticut-based quintet with their critically acclaimed third studio album, Dripfield. With tracks lake “Hungersite” (which spent multiple weeks among the top 10, listen above), the album placed them on terra firma in the rock scene, debuting at #2 on billboard’s “top new artist albums” chart amidst critical praise from Rolling Stone, which hailed it as “both sweet headphone ear candy and the foundation for a perfect live peak.”

We’ve seen Goose several times and they’ve spent much of the past decade on a seemingly non-stop tour schedule that includes sold-out headline shows at such renowned venues as Morrison, CO’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Nashville’s Ryman auditorium, and New York city’s Radio City Music Hall.

Goose is: Rick Mitarotonda (vocals, guitar), Peter Anspach (vocals, keys, guitar), Trevor Weekz (bass),  Jeff Arevalo (vocals, percussion, drums) and Cotter Ellis (drums)

The band just announced its initial run of upcoming Summer 2025 headline dates, including their first-ever headline show at New York City’s world-famous Madison Square Garden and lucky for you, Bonnaroo. A portion of proceeds from the tour will benefit MusiCares, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides essential support to music professionals in need. MusiCares is actively assisting those in the Los Angeles area and the greater music community who have been impacted by the ongoing wildfires.

Be sure to catch them Friday the 13th on the Farm!

GET OPRY 1OO YEAR CELEBRATION TICKETS HERE

BEST Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?
Nashville Special Hotel Rate

Nashville.com
The Visitors Guide to Nashville!

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

GET OPRY 1OO YEAR CELEBRATION TICKETS HERE [divider style="dotted" top="20" bottom="20"] [button color="blue" size="medium" link="https://tickets.nashville.com/" icon="" target="false"]BEST Nashville Concert & Show Tickets![/button] [divider style="dotted" top="20" bottom="20"] Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel? Nashville.com The Visitors Guide to Nashville!

New Record Label Opens In Nashville

Business executive Steve Dillon begins his newest adventure by launching an independent label, SEGNO Records. …

Wyatt Flores Confirms “Welcome Back to the Plains" Spring Tour

Wyatt Flores Confirms “Welcome Back to the Plains” Spring Tour

Wyatt Flores will continue to perform through this spring with his “Welcome Back to the …

Destination Guides

Select Language

Destination Guides

Guide to Boynton Beach, FL

Guide to Jupiter Island, FL

Guide to North Las Vegas, NV

Guide to Palm Springs, CA

Guide to Singer Island, FL

Guide to West Palm Beach, FL