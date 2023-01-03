Becky Isaacs Recovering From Car Accident

On December 15 Nashville based artist Becky Isaacs, of the singing group The Isaacs was hit head-on in a two car collision in Hendersonville, Tennessee, leaving one person dead. Isaacs who was travelling alone at the time, was given immediate care by Hendersonville-based first responders.

Isaacs was taken to Skyline Medical Center for a surgery to insert a plate and nine screws in her right tibia and full reconstruction of her right knee. Her left tibia was fractured and she also suffered three fractured ribs. She will be in rehab and unable to put any weight on either leg for four to six weeks.

“There are no words to express my gratitude for the outpouring of love from family, friends, the church community and the entertainment industry,” says Isaacs. “I am grateful to the first responders and to the incredible doctors, nurses and staff at Skyline Medical Center for the exceptional care that has been shown to me and my family. I am forever humbled by it all. In spite of the challenges that lay ahead, my faith is strong because I know the hand of God will not lead me where His grace will not keep me. My prayers go out to the family of the gentleman who lost his life in the accident.”

The Isaacs’ remaining December concerts were cancelled and the band will use a substitute for Isaacs over the next six to eight weeks. The medical team expects she will be back on stage by the end of February depending on progress during rehabilitation.

The Isaacs will be touring with Reba McEntire starting March 9 in Jacksonville, Fl.

“Becky has a long road to recovery but with the determination she has and the fighter we know her to be, we are praying for and expecting a full recovery,” shares the Isaacs family. “We know God has been with her through it all. Thank you for the love and continued prayers for her and our family.”

Cards and well wishes can be sent to:

Becky Isaacs

P.O. Box 370

Goodlettsville, TN 37070

For those inquiring about ways to assist Isaacs, friends have set up a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses: Friends of Becky Isaacs GoFundMe