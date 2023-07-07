Average Joes Entertainment Signs Blake Fades

Average Joes Entertainment has signed Oklahoma-based country singer/rapper/songwriter BLAKE FADES. FADES’ debut singles, “DROWNING ON YOU” and “PESOS,” are now available for purchase and stream on all major digital platforms. The official video for “DROWNING ON YOU” will be premiering on his YouTube channel today (watch above).

“Man! It’s been a long time coming,” shares FADES. “I’m very excited about what we’re doing and the new sound we’ve created. I think Average Joes is a perfect place for me because they’re used to doing things that are out of the box, and I’m definitely an artist that likes mixing it up. Time to run it up and make history!”

Blake Frasier, better known as BLAKE FADES, has already garnered over eleven million worldwide streams during his independent career with hit singles such as “WAVE” and “TBH.” The 32-year-old artist first gained recognition during the pandemic after posting his music to social media, with videos like his recent remix of Morgan Wallen and ERNEST’s “Cowgirls,” which has pulled in almost two million views on Instagram alone.

Transitioning from his roots in straightforward hip-hop to embrace an attractive blend of rock-infused elements and the twang of country-rap, FADES is blurring genres with his new singles, “PESOS” and “DROWNING ON YOU,” which is paired with a mesmerizing official video directed by Julian Mendoza. Produced by Dylan Maloney, the debut two-pack showcases his newfound sound, and leaves fans hungry for more.

Speaking on the inspiration of “DROWNING ON YOU,” FADES shares, “I was in my feelings one night, so I started writing this song about a past relationship that didn’t work out. A lot of things in life were happening and I just felt like I was in the middle of an ocean of emotions. It’s a straightforward song, not too fancy; I just wrote what I felt. I hope people can listen, relate, and connect with the song.”