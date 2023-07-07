Dan Tyminski Debuts At #1 On Billboard Bluegrass Albums Chart

Dan Tyminski’s God Fearing Heathen is debuting at #1 on Billboard’s Bluegrass Albums Chart. Released via 8 Track Entertainment and distributed by Warner/ADA, the project marks Tyminski’s first bluegrass album in 15 years – and his first ever album of original bluegrass compositions – in a “homecoming” studio set that starts a new chapter for one of the genre’s most celebrated contemporary figures.

As the follow up to a series of successes in Americana (Southern Gothic) and international pop (Avicii’s “Hey Brother”), the #1 debut is also rising fast at radio.

Two singles from the project are currently inside the Top 10 of Bluegrass Today’s Singles chart, with “Hey Brother” which debuted and currently sits at #2 and “G.O.A.T.” at #6 – plus “Silence In The Brandy,” which is poised at #11.

Hey Brother” also debuted at #4 Bluegrass Today’s Monthly Airplay Chart, and over on the Roots Music Report, God Fearing Heathen sits at #6 (RMR Contemporary Bluegrass Chart) and #11 (RMR Bluegrass Album Chart).

The project has also now cracked the Top 20 of the American Music Association’s Albums Chart, with “Hey Brother” inside the Top 40 (AMA Singles chart). All entries are seeing increasing spins across the nation, and with new radio stations coming on board each week (including Nashville’s WRLT, Monterey/Salinas, CA’s KPIG and others), God Fearing Heathen is one of the Top 5 most added Americana albums in the country.

Meanwhile, Tyminski continues to make the media rounds, appearing on RFD-TV to discuss the project and perform the chart rising “Hey Brother”– a new, bluegrass version of Avicii’s 1 billion+ streaming hit, which Tyminski originally lent his voice to in 2013.