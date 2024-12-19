Attention Metal Heads: Nile Coming To The Basement East

Prepare for a convergence of death metal titans as NILE begins their 2025 USA co-headlining tour with Six Feet Under, descending upon Nashville on January 7th at Basement East. Their music is a relentless assault of blistering guitar riffs, thunderous drumming, and guttural growls, accompanied by intricate and atmospheric passages that evoke the grandeur of ancient civilizations. NILE is set to take center stage, celebrating the release of their 10th studio album, ‘The Underworld Awaits Us All’, released on August 23 via Napalm Records.

Their career spans over three decades, and NILE has consistently pushed the boundaries of death metal, and ‘The Underworld Awaits Us All’ is no exception. Once again produced by Karl Sanders at Serpent Headed Studios and mixed by Mark Lewis (Cannibal Corpse, Dying Fetus), the record captures NILE’s unique ability to blend breathtaking technicality with primal intensity.

Frontman Karl Sanders reflects on the new album: “This record takes everything fans have come to love about NILE—epic storytelling, technical mastery, and crushing heaviness—and pushes it even further. It’s a record born from passion, precision, and a drive to create something truly punishing. We can’t wait to bring these songs to the stage and share this journey with our fans.”

Joining NILE, Six Feet Under brings their own legacy of death metal dominance, adding a visceral groove-driven edge to this explosive tour. With additional support from Psycroptic and Embryonic Autopsy, this lineup spans generations and styles, offering a full-spectrum experience of extreme metal.

