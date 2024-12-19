 

June 
2025

CMA Music Festival

Nissan Stadium | 4 Day Pass, Fan Fair X

TICKETS
Dec 31,
2024

New Year’s Eve

Nashville.com Special Rates!

MORE
Dec 30 & 31, 
2024

Old Crow Medicine Show

Ryman Auditorium

TICKETS
Dustin Lynch Raises $32K Middle TN Organizations
(L-R): CHRIS DETERESA (TULLAHOMA FIRE DEPARTMENT, ENGINEER), DUSTIN LYNCH, LT. CRAIG STROOP (TULLAHOMA FIRE DEPARTMENT) Photos by RILEY MAU

Dustin Lynch Raises $32K Middle TN Organizations

Hosting his annual Dustin Lynch and Friends Benefit Concert at his former high school, Tullahoma High School, for the ninth year on Tuesday night (12/17), Tullahoma, TN-native Dustin Lynch raised over $32K for two local organizations supporting education: Imagination Library of Coffee County, Tennessee (an affiliate of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library) and the Tullahoma Education Foundation for Excellence. Likewise, toys were collected for Toys for Tots for the area.

Marking a career milestone this year by achieving his 10th #1 with current single “Chevrolet (feat. Jelly Roll),” the multi-platinum star brought a setlist full of smashes to the sold-out crowd. Playing chart-toppers inspired by his hometown like 3X platinum “Small Town Boy,” he was joined by fellow songwriters from his statement-making sixth studio album, Killed The Cowboy (BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville): Andy Albert, Blake Pendergrass, and Jameson Rodgers, who added their own hits to the round. Lynch’s special guests also included Madeline Merlo, as they teamed up to showcase several of his biggest duets, as well as their “Broken Heart Thing” collaboration.

Lynch will appear alongside CBS anchor Lonnie Quinn to correspond live from New York City’s Times Square for the second year in a row during CBS’ “NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH.” Viewers can tune in LIVE December 31 (8:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT, 10:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+.

(L-R): MADELINE MERLO, DUSTIN LYNCH
BEST Nashville Concert Tickets!

Nashville.com
The Visitors Guide to Nashville!

Tags

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

Tape Room Songwriters Dominate The Charts

Tape Room Songwriters Dominate The Charts

Tape Room Music celebrates an extraordinary year as its writers dominate the Mediabase and Billboard …

Blake Shelton To Produce Keith Whitley Documentary

Blake Shelton To Produce Keith Whitley Documentary

Blake Shelton, has a little more time on his hands now that he has left …

Destination Guides

Select Language

Destination Guides

Guide to Boynton Beach, FL

Guide to Jupiter Island, FL

Guide to North Las Vegas, NV

Guide to Palm Springs, CA

Guide to Singer Island, FL

Guide to West Palm Beach, FL