Tony Joe White-Inspired Americana Party Coming To Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint

AmericanaFest week is getting a little more Southern. On Tuesday, September 15, Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint in downtown Nashville will team up with Cowboy Singer Beer and Pantalones Organic Tequila for a one-of-a-kind Americana soirée featuring music from Flying Mojito Bros.

Because what says Americana better than whole-hog barbecue, ice-cold beer, good-time tunes and a little tequila?

The party comes together just in time for AmericanaFest week, when musicians, music lovers, cowboys, hippies and everyone in between descend on Music City. This time, the celebration pays tribute to one of Americana’s most distinctive voices, Tony Joe White.

Expect plenty of food, drinks and music as Flying Mojito Bros provide the soundtrack for an evening built around the roots, attitude and unmistakable Southern spirit of Americana.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

The event is open to the public, so everyone is invited to join the party.

One important note: RSVPs help the organizers plan for the evening but do not guarantee a table. Martin’s is a fast-casual restaurant, so guests will order at the counter, grab a number, find an open seat and let the Martin’s crew bring the food to the table.

So come hungry, thirsty and ready for some fun as AmericanaFest week gets underway in true Nashville fashion—with barbecue, beer, tequila and Tony Joe White-inspired vibes.

RSVP and view details HERE.

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