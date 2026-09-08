George Strait To Receive Career Maker Award

The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame is getting ready to honor one of Country music’s biggest champions of songwriting.

George Strait will receive the prestigious Career Maker Award during the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame’s annual gala on Monday, October 26, at Music City Center.

The honor recognizes Strait’s decades-long impact on the careers of Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame members and is presented to artists outside the Hall whose work has helped songwriters achieve their dreams of induction.

Strait joins Reba McEntire, who received the inaugural Career Maker Award in 2018, as just the second recipient in the history of the honor.

A CAREER BUILT ON GREAT SONGS

Over more than four decades, Strait has recorded 264 songs, including 65 Top 40 singles, written or co-written by 72 Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame members. Of those songwriters, 44 had not yet been inducted into the Hall when Strait first recorded their songs.

“Throughout his phenomenal career as an artist, George Strait has played an integral role in helping more than 40 songwriters achieve induction into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame,” said Rich Hallworth, chair of the organization’s board of directors. “Which is why we want to express our gratitude to him on Nashville Songwriting’s Most Legendary Night.”

Hall of Fame songwriter Gretchen Peters, board vice chair and co-writer of Strait’s “The Chill Of An Early Fall,” knows firsthand what a Strait recording can mean to a songwriter.

“Having George Strait record a song of mine, especially so early in my career, felt like nothing less than a stamp of approval from Country music itself,” Peters said. “It said, ‘You belong here; you’ve earned your bona fides.’ George is so deeply rooted in the traditions of Country music, so beloved and respected and unassailable in his song choices. Every song he touches becomes, de facto, a George Strait song. To a young songwriter, that meant the world.”

Strait said he is honored to receive the award and return to Nashville for the celebration.

“I’m so honored to be receiving the Career Maker Award from the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame,” Strait said. “I look forward to being there with some of the most talented Hall of Fame songwriters I’ve been so lucky to be associated with throughout my career. You folks definitely make the world a better place through your amazing abilities as songwriters and artists. See you there.”

The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala is one of Music City’s premier annual music-industry events and serves as a fundraiser for the nonprofit Nashville Songwriters Foundation.

Widely known as the “King of Country Music,” Strait has amassed more than 100 million RIAA certifications and 60 major entertainment industry awards, along with countless nominations.

The Texas native remains the only artist in history to score a Top 10 hit every year for more than three decades. He released his 31st studio album, Cowboys And Dreamers, in 2024.

A member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and a 2025 Kennedy Center Honoree, Strait has also written some of his biggest songs, including “Here for a Good Time,” “Living for the Night” and “I Believe.” He was recently inducted into the Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Beyond music, Strait and his wife, Norma, established the Jenifer Strait Memorial Foundation, which has raised millions of dollars for children’s organizations. In 2025, his Strait to the Heart benefit raised more than $7 million for Texans affected by devastating flooding in the state.

Now, Nashville’s legendary songwriting community will gather to celebrate Strait not only for the songs he has recorded, but for the songwriters whose careers he has helped elevate along the way.

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