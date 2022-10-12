Ashley McBryde Set For Two Nights At The Ryman

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, is coming to the Ryman Auditorium featuring the cast of collaborators and special guests performing songs from her critically acclaimed album, February 15 and 16. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, Oct. 14 at AshleyMcBryde.com. GET TICKETS HERE.

“In a perfect world, it needs to be a live show,” McBryde shared with AP upon album’s release. “In my heart, it would be at the Ryman, done in the style of a community theater, kind of Prairie Home Companion it. To deliver those performances in that way I think would be really beautiful and a lot of fun.”

Produced by John Osborne, Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville includes performances from McBryde, Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark, Aaron Raitiere, Pillbox Patti, Caylee Hammack and Benjy Davis.

“When it comes out, I hope everybody laughs a little bit and I hope everybody says ‘What the f*ck?’ a little bit. Sometimes you look and realize, this town is such a mess, everybody here is a disaster. And in the same breath, in that same three minutes, everybody’s okay. And I love those times. Sometimes I wish I could make that stand still a little bit longer—we’re all a disaster, and it’s beautiful. And that’s true whether it’s a small town or a big city” said McBryde.