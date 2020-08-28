Ashley McBryde Goes Gold

Debut single “One Night Standards” from Ashley McBryde’s Never Will achieved RIAA-Certified Gold status in both the United States and Canada as the hit song tops the Canadian Country Airplay Chart, marking a new career milestone for the 2019 ACM New Female Artist, CMA New Artist of the Year and 3x GRAMMY nominee.

“It’s really special to have this song reach an audience this size,” says McBryde, whose singles prior to the lead from Never Will had peaked Top 25 at Country radio. “I grew up listening to albums in addition to flipping through the country radio dial, so some of the biggest songs that influenced my career weren’t the ones you heard on the radio,” McBryde pauses. “But that discovery – when the deejay said ‘and that was Mary Chapin Carpenter,’ or ‘that was Terri Clark,’ man, it would send me down a rabbit hole. If you can walk that line, introduce millions of new fans to your music and at the same time give them something to go deeper with on your records, then I think you’re right where you need to be. And right now, I’m very thankful to be here.”

On Monday, Aug. 31, McBryde will appear on GRAMMY Museum’s Programs at Home Series speaking with moderator Scott Goldman, followed by a performance.

July also saw McBryde add to her growing list of accolades, named the Association of Independent Music Publishers (AIMP) Nashville’s Artist-Writer of the Year, along with “One Night Standards” as AIMP Nashville’s Publisher’s Pick.