Big Love Festival Will Help Nashville Homeless

What started as one-day “Gospel Brunch & Pig Roast” at Dee’s Country Cocktail Lounge in Madison,TN in October of 2022, has now turned into ONE BIG LOVE, a six-month-long bi-weekly music & food festival and concert series on Thursdays at Cledis Burgers. The event kicked off in May and will go through October. Each night highlights some of the most inspiring and up-and-coming musicians, artisans, and chefs in Nashville.
This year Festival founder & curator Paul McDonald has teamed up with music industry veteran & entertainment director Josiah Corbin along with master chef and the “#2 Nashville Burger Champ” Shane Nasby of Cledis Burgers. Each show will pair some of Nashville’s most exciting chefs and musicians to bring you one the most exciting music & food experiences in Nashville. The mission is always to GIVE BACK. Profits will be used to support Cledis in their efforts to combat hunger and hopelessness in Nashville through various partnerships including “PEOPLE LOVING NASHVILLE”, a beautiful organization that helps feed Nashville’s homeless.
McDonald had a dream of throwing his own music festival since he started playing in bands almost 20 years ago. “I’ve been on the road playing music for a good while now. I’ve played more dive bars, honky tonks, & music festivals than I can count. Somewhere along the way, I thought it was time to start creating my own space where everyone is invited to the party. No genres. No cliques. No egos. I wanted a vehicle where I could get all my friends and favorite artists together and we could use our voices for the greater good, raising funds for charitable causes and lifting up the community. After all these years, I’ve found that giving back and helping others is really what it’s all about.”
ONE BIG LOVE CONFIRMED LINEUP
June 29
Dee Oh Gee
Paul McDonald
Brit Taylor
Gabe Lee
Tennessee Muscle Candy
Dylan Smucker
AdamChaffins
Featured Chef:
Trey Cioccia (of The Farmhouse and Black Rabbit)
July 13
Paul McDonald Superjam
Lilly Winwood
Scott Mulvahill
David Borne
Love Montage
Rico Del Oro
Grace Bowers
Featured Chef:
Kahlil Arnold (of Arnold’s Country Kitchen)
July 27
Jive Talk
Paul McDonald
Hannah Dasher
Arts Fishing Club
Dylan LeBlanc
Anthony Da Costa
Jess Nolan
Featured Chef:
Brian Riggenbach (of The Mockingbird)
Aug 10
The Dryes
Nikki Barber (of the Minks)
Laci Kaye Booth
Micky Commodore
Paul McDonald
Featured Chef:
Nina Singto (of Thai Esane)
Aug 24
Paul McDonald & The Mourning Doves
The Smokeshows
Sonia Leigh
Austin Plaine
Kyshona
Andrew Leahey & The Homestead
Featured Chef:
Carey Bringle III (of Peg Leg Porker)
Sept 7
Ben Chapman & Company
James Otto
Adam Hood
Them Vibes
Charlie Treat
Cyrena Wages
Paul McDonald
Featured Chef:
Pablo Bonacic (of Subculture Cafe)
Sept 21
Paul McDonald & The Mourning Doves
Eddie 9V
Rachel Baiman
Abe Partridge
Jeremy Ivey
Nate Fredrick & The Wholesome Boys
Alicia Blue
Brian Wright
Luke Pelletier
The Blank Tapes
Madeline Hawthorne
Dave Pahanish
Philip Bowen
Stella Prince
Steve Redstone
Dillon Warnek
M. Dunton
Boo Ray
Lacy Blevins
Featured Chef:
Bryan Lee Weaver (of Redheaded Stranger)
Oct 13 – 15 Full Weekend Festival
Full Lineup TBA