Big Love Festival Will Help Nashville Homeless

What started as one-day “Gospel Brunch & Pig Roast” at Dee’s Country Cocktail Lounge in Madison,TN in October of 2022, has now turned into ONE BIG LOVE, a six-month-long bi-weekly music & food festival and concert series on Thursdays at Cledis Burgers. The event kicked off in May and will go through October. Each night highlights some of the most inspiring and up-and-coming musicians, artisans, and chefs in Nashville.

This year Festival founder & curator Paul McDonald has teamed up with music industry veteran & entertainment director Josiah Corbin along with master chef and the “#2 Nashville Burger Champ” Shane Nasby of Cledis Burgers. Each show will pair some of Nashville’s most exciting chefs and musicians to bring you one the most exciting music & food experiences in Nashville. The mission is always to GIVE BACK. Profits will be used to support Cledis in their efforts to combat hunger and hopelessness in Nashville through various partnerships including “PEOPLE LOVING NASHVILLE”, a beautiful organization that helps feed Nashville’s homeless.

McDonald had a dream of throwing his own music festival since he started playing in bands almost 20 years ago. “I’ve been on the road playing music for a good while now. I’ve played more dive bars, honky tonks, & music festivals than I can count. Somewhere along the way, I thought it was time to start creating my own space where everyone is invited to the party. No genres. No cliques. No egos. I wanted a vehicle where I could get all my friends and favorite artists together and we could use our voices for the greater good, raising funds for charitable causes and lifting up the community. After all these years, I’ve found that giving back and helping others is really what it’s all about.”

ONE BIG LOVE CONFIRMED LINEUP

June 29

Dee Oh Gee

Paul McDonald

Brit Taylor

Gabe Lee

Tennessee Muscle Candy

Dylan Smucker

AdamChaffins

Featured Chef:

Trey Cioccia (of The Farmhouse and Black Rabbit)

July 13

Paul McDonald Superjam

Lilly Winwood

Scott Mulvahill

David Borne

Love Montage

Rico Del Oro

Grace Bowers

Featured Chef:

Kahlil Arnold (of Arnold’s Country Kitchen)

July 27

Jive Talk

Paul McDonald

Hannah Dasher

Arts Fishing Club

Dylan LeBlanc

Anthony Da Costa

Jess Nolan

Featured Chef:

Brian Riggenbach (of The Mockingbird)

Aug 10

The Dryes

Nikki Barber (of the Minks)

Laci Kaye Booth

Micky Commodore

Paul McDonald

Featured Chef:

Nina Singto (of Thai Esane)

Aug 24

Paul McDonald & The Mourning Doves

The Smokeshows

Sonia Leigh

Austin Plaine

Kyshona

Andrew Leahey & The Homestead

Featured Chef:

Carey Bringle III (of Peg Leg Porker)

Sept 7

Ben Chapman & Company

James Otto

Adam Hood

Them Vibes

Charlie Treat

Cyrena Wages

Paul McDonald

Featured Chef:

Pablo Bonacic (of Subculture Cafe)

Sept 21

Paul McDonald & The Mourning Doves

Eddie 9V

Rachel Baiman

Abe Partridge

Jeremy Ivey

Nate Fredrick & The Wholesome Boys

Alicia Blue

Brian Wright

Luke Pelletier

The Blank Tapes

Madeline Hawthorne

Dave Pahanish

Philip Bowen

Stella Prince

Steve Redstone

Dillon Warnek

M. Dunton

Boo Ray

Lacy Blevins

Featured Chef:

Bryan Lee Weaver (of Redheaded Stranger)

Oct 13 – 15 Full Weekend Festival

Full Lineup TBA