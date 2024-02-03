Cody Johnson Blows The Roof Off Bridgestone!

Cody Johnson brought magnetic energy to the stage on Friday night as he headlined Nashville’s Bridgestone before a SOLD-OUT crowd. Cody’s appearance becomes the most tickets sold by a male country artist in their Bridgestone debut.

“The Leather Tour” launched in mid-January and already boasts multiple sold-out dates on the books for 2024. The Bridgestone concert was Cody’s first headline show in the venue having previously sold-out shows at the Ryman Auditorium and First Bank Amphitheater during previous headline tour stops in Nashville.

Cody performed a nearly two-hour set before a crowd that never sat. One of the most poignant statements from the superstar during the night, “God put me on this earth to make country music country music again.”

Brooks & Dunn and Randy Houser join Cody on stage with surprise performances. Kix & Ronnie performed the song they recorded with Cody on his latest album Leather, “Long Live Country Music. Randy Houser, fresh off a flight from Australia, joined his good friend Cody during his encore of “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys.”

Prior to the show Warner Music Nashville presented Cody with a Gold plaque for his Top 5 single “The Painter.” The song debuted at country radio with the biggest radio add date of Cody’s career. Cody also celebrated more RIAA certifications totaling an additional 17 million in sales and streams bringing in his total career certifications to 46.