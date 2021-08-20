Anderson East’s New Album “Maybe We Never Die” Drops Today

Anderson East’s new album, Maybe We Never Die, is out today. His third release for Elektra/Low Country Sound, Maybe We Never Die takes the Alabama born, Nashville-based artist’s voice in a decidedly fresh direction. East collaborated once again with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb along with longtime bandleader and now co-producer Philip Towns. In conjunction with the release, a new video for the title track is debuting today. Watch above.

In celebration of the new music, East will return to the stage this fall with his extensive “Maybe We Never Die” headline tour. Upcoming stops include Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium (two nights, one sold-out).

Reflecting on the album, East shares, “I wanted to create something unique with this record. A piece of music, that as a whole, knew where its footing was but yet still attempted to see what was behind the curtains. I’m very proud of what it took to make and its ultimate outcome. I am very grateful to the wonderfully talented humans that lent their gifts to make it what it is.”