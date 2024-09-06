AMERICANAFEST SPOTLIGHT ARTIST: Shemekia Copeland

Arguably one of the greatest blues singers of her generation, Shemekia Copeland will perform as part of The AMERICANAFEST Showcase at 3rd & Lindsley on Tuesday, September 17. The six-time GRAMMY Award nominee is recognized worldwide for her joyful, provocative music and thrillingly soulful performances. BLAME IT ON EVE (listen above) is another exhilarating Shemekia Copeland showcase, as her impassioned vocals bring the heat to an infectious array of muscular rockers, stomping blues, swampy soul, and heartbreaking ballads. Ten are new originals, plus soul-soaked versions of songs by Stevie Wonder and her father, Johnny Copeland. The new album is again produced by Will Kimbrough (who produced her three previous albums), and the all-star cast on BLAME IT ON EVE includes guitar hotshots Luther Dickinson and Charlie Hunter, Americana superstar Alejandro Escovedo, lap steel legend Jerry Douglas and sacred steel up-and-comer DaShawn Hickman.

Copeland has performed thousands of gigs at clubs, festivals and concert halls all over the world since her Alligator Records debut Turn The Heat Up hit in 1998. She has appeared in films, on national television, NPR, and in magazines and newspapers. She’s sung with Bonnie Raitt, Keith Richards, Carlos Santana, Dr. John, and many others, and has shared a bill with The Rolling Stones. She entertained U.S. troops in Iraq and Kuwait in 2008, a trip she says, “that opened my eyes to the larger world around me and my place in it.” In 2012, she performed with B.B. King, Mick Jagger, Buddy Guy, Trombone Shorty, Gary Clark, Jr. and others at the White House for President and Mrs. Obama. She has appeared on PBS’s Austin City Limits and was the subject of a six-minute feature on the PBS News Hour. Copeland continues to host her own popular daily blues radio show on SiriusXM’s Bluesville.

Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!