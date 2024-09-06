Cody Johnson Celebrates #1 Song With “Dirt Cheap”

Cody Johnson lands the #1 single at Country Aircheck this week with “Dirt Cheap.” Written by Josh Phillips and produced by Trent Willmon, the song sets a new career benchmark for Cody with 215 million global streams to date, and is the second single off his Leather album released last fall.

The video for “Dirt Cheap” had a broadcast premiere on CMT and also on the Paramount Times Square Billboard in New York, followed by a YouTube premiere and post watch party where fans could watch a behind the scenes conversation with Cody and director Dustin Haney about making the video. This was the fourth consecutive video Cody has partnered with Dustin. (watch above)

Cody resumes his headline “The Leather Tour” this Friday since returning from a sold-out performance at the end of August in Barretos, Brazil where he played for 42,000+ fans at the Festa Do Peao De Barretos. Nine of Cody’s 15 remaining concerts are sold-out so far including a sold-out stadium concert at Globe Life Field in Arlington where earlier this spring he performed the National Anthem for the MLB All-Star Game. Get tickets HERE.

