WATCH: Lukas Nelson Debuts “Alcohallelujah,”

The official music video for Lukas Nelson’s new song, “Alcohallelujah,” is debuted today. (watch above)

“Alcohallelujah” is from Nelson’s new album, Sticks and Stones, which will be released July 14 via 6ACE Records/Thirty Tigers. Ahead of the release, Nelson has shared two additional songs: “Sticks and Stones” and “More Than Friends,” featuring CMA and ACM Award-winning artist, Lainey Wilson.

Sticks and Stones was written solely by Nelson with the hope of bringing people together at the forefront of his mind, bringing upbeat energy and a sense of fun. Across the album’s twelve spirited tracks, Nelson explores the universal human experiences of love, celebration, longing and humor. Self-produced by Nelson and his longtime band, POTR, Sticks and Stones captures the band’s musical power and fits perfectly alongside the canon of the electric live performances they’re known for.

In celebration of the new music, Nelson and the band will continue to tour this year including a special record release party at Nashville’s Nashville Palace on July 13 as well as upcoming headline shows at Boise’s Knitting Factory Concert House, Missoula’s The Wilma, Bozeman’s The Elm and Denver’s Ogden Theatre among many others. Additional fall headline dates to be announced soon. The upcoming dates follow the band’s extensive spring headline tour, which included numerous sold-out shows.

Of the record, Nelson reflects, “This album is about celebrating the human connection, joy and excitement. We went from quiet and introspective on A Few Stars Apart to something big and fun to really showcase the band’s talent and performance. You can listen to the album Sticks and Stones from start to finish and get the songs to dance to and then the quiet, poignant songs. To me, this album is the perfect setlist.”

The release adds to a celebratory year for Nelson, who recently performed at The Hollywood Bowl as part of “Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, A Star-Studded Concert Celebrating Willie’s 90th Birthday” last month.