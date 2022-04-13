Americanafest Announces First Round Of 2022 Performers

The Americana Music Association has announced the first 89 of hundreds of acts slated to perform at their annual AMERICANAFEST, which runs from September 13-17 in Nashville, TN.

Declared “the coolest music scene today” by The New York Times, the five-day festival and conference event will bring together award-winning legends, trailblazing mainstays and buzz-worthy new artists for its 22nd year. With more than 200 artists and bands participating, Music City’s discovery music festival continues to be, as described by MOJO Magazine, the “roots alternative to the GRAMMYs® and South by Southwest.”

A list of the first round of performers can be found below.

2022 AMERICANAFEST Festival Passes — which allow admission into all evening showcase venues and select sanctioned special events — are now on sale to the public at $125 (the price will increase to $175 on April 15). Passes available online here.

2022 Conference + Festival Passes (currently on sale for $349/$249 for Americana Music Association members) provide access to the daytime educational conference, the evening music festival plus all sanctioned special events, and can be purchased here. (Price will increase to $449/$349 on April 15.)

Acts Confirmed to Showcase at AMERICANAFEST 2022:

Aaron Raitiere

The Abrams

The Accidentals

Ali McGuirk

Alisa Amador

Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves

Amy Speace

Andy McKee

Asleep at the Wheel

The Ballroom Thieves

Bella White

Bette Smith

Black Opry Revue

Blue Dogs

The Bones of J.R. Jones

Bowen Young

Brennen Leigh

Brit Taylor

Bruce Molsky

Buffalo Nichols

Caroline Spence

Charles Wesley Godwin

Christie Lenée

Cory Branan

Dan Rodriguez

Dead Horses

The Deslondes

Digging Roots

Drayton Farley

Emily Kinney

Gaby Moreno

The Heavy Heavy

Henry Wagons

Jake Blount

James McMurtry

Jamie Lin Wilson

JD Clayton

Jedd Hughes

The Jerry Douglas Band

Jesse Daniel

Jessica Willis Fisher

Jim Lauderdale

Joe Purdy

John Fullbright

Jonny Morgan

Joshua Ray Walker

Kaia Kater

Kaitlin Butts

Kayla Ray

Kelly Willis

Kiely Connell

Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs

Lindsay Lou

Luke Schneider & Friends: A Pedal Steel Showcase

LULLANAS

Melissa Carper

Michaela Anne

Mike Compton

Miko Marks

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

My Politic

Myron Elkins

Nat Myers

Nathan Graham

Oshima Brothers

The Pine Hearts

Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

Rachel Brooke

Rainbow Girls

Rascal Martinez

Rissi Palmer

River Whyless

Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley

Shemekia Copeland

Sister Sadie

Sunny Sweeney

Sunny War

The Sweet Lillies

Tall Heights

Tammy Rogers & Thomm Jutz

Theo Lawrence

Tim Baker

Town Mountain

Tray Wellington Band

Troubadour Blue

Watkins Family Hour

The Wilder Blue

William Prince

Willie Watson

AMERICANAFEST will showcase more than 200 artists and bands throughout notable venues in Nashville, TN. The destination event also features a first-rate industry conference, bringing together the top tier of the music business to discuss current industry topics and issues through insightful panels and workshops.

The week of festivities kicks off with the Americana Honors & Awards, which celebrates Americana luminaries and welcomes the next generation of trailblazers while offering one-of-a-kind performance pairings at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium. Tickets will be available for purchase at a later date.