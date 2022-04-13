Americanafest Announces First Round Of 2022 Performers

The Americana Music Association has announced the first 89 of hundreds of acts slated to perform at their annual AMERICANAFEST, which runs from September 13-17 in Nashville, TN.
Declared “the coolest music scene today” by The New York Times, the five-day festival and conference event will bring together award-winning legends, trailblazing mainstays and buzz-worthy new artists for its 22nd year. With more than 200 artists and bands participating, Music City’s discovery music festival continues to be, as described by MOJO Magazine, the “roots alternative to the GRAMMYs® and South by Southwest.”
A list of the first round of performers can be found below.
2022 AMERICANAFEST Festival Passes — which allow admission into all evening showcase venues and select sanctioned special events — are now on sale to the public at $125 (the price will increase to $175 on April 15). Passes available online here.
2022 Conference + Festival Passes (currently on sale for $349/$249 for Americana Music Association members) provide access to the daytime educational conference, the evening music festival plus all sanctioned special events, and can be purchased here. (Price will increase to $449/$349 on April 15.)
Acts Confirmed to Showcase at AMERICANAFEST 2022:
Aaron Raitiere
The Abrams
The Accidentals
Ali McGuirk
Alisa Amador
Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves
Amy Speace
Andy McKee
Asleep at the Wheel
The Ballroom Thieves
Bella White
Bette Smith
Black Opry Revue
Blue Dogs
The Bones of J.R. Jones
Bowen Young
Brennen Leigh
Brit Taylor
Bruce Molsky
Buffalo Nichols
Caroline Spence
Charles Wesley Godwin
Christie Lenée
Cory Branan
Dan Rodriguez
Dead Horses
The Deslondes
Digging Roots
Drayton Farley
Emily Kinney
Gaby Moreno
The Heavy Heavy
Henry Wagons
Jake Blount
James McMurtry
Jamie Lin Wilson
JD Clayton
Jedd Hughes
The Jerry Douglas Band
Jesse Daniel
Jessica Willis Fisher
Jim Lauderdale
Joe Purdy
John Fullbright
Jonny Morgan
Joshua Ray Walker
Kaia Kater
Kaitlin Butts
Kayla Ray
Kelly Willis
Kiely Connell
Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs
Lindsay Lou
Luke Schneider & Friends: A Pedal Steel Showcase
LULLANAS
Melissa Carper
Michaela Anne
Mike Compton
Miko Marks
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
My Politic
Myron Elkins
Nat Myers
Nathan Graham
Oshima Brothers
The Pine Hearts
Po’ Ramblin’ Boys
Rachel Brooke
Rainbow Girls
Rascal Martinez
Rissi Palmer
River Whyless
Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley
Shemekia Copeland
Sister Sadie
Sunny Sweeney
Sunny War
The Sweet Lillies
Tall Heights
Tammy Rogers & Thomm Jutz
Theo Lawrence
Tim Baker
Town Mountain
Tray Wellington Band
Troubadour Blue
Watkins Family Hour
The Wilder Blue
William Prince
Willie Watson
AMERICANAFEST will showcase more than 200 artists and bands throughout notable venues in Nashville, TN. The destination event also features a first-rate industry conference, bringing together the top tier of the music business to discuss current industry topics and issues through insightful panels and workshops.
The week of festivities kicks off with the Americana Honors & Awards, which celebrates Americana luminaries and welcomes the next generation of trailblazers while offering one-of-a-kind performance pairings at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium. Tickets will be available for purchase at a later date.