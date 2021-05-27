Americana Music Association Announces 2021 Nominees

This afternoon, the Americana Music Association announced the nominees for its 20th annual Americana Honors & Awards during a socially-distanced ceremony at Nashville’s National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM). This year’s nominations were revealed by GRAMMY® Award-winner Keb’ Mo’ and Ketch Secor, frontman and fiddler of the Americana Award and GRAMMY®-winning band, Old Crow Medicine Show. The intimate event was streamed live to the Americana Music Association’s Facebook page and also featured acoustic performances from Keb’ Mo’, Ketch Secor with Old Crow Medicine Show, Valerie June and Allison Russell.

A full list of categories and nominees for the Americana Music Association’s 20th annual Americana Honors & Awards is below:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions), Sturgill Simpson, Produced by David Ferguson & Sturgill Simpson

J.T., Steve Earle & The Dukes, Produced by Steve Earle

The Moon And Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers, Valerie June, Produced by Valerie June, Ben Rice & Jack Splash

Reunions, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Produced by Dave Cobb

World On The Ground, Sarah Jarosz, Produced by John Leventhal

ARTIST OF THE YEAR:

Brandi Carlile

Kathleen Edwards

Jason Isbell

Margo Price

Billy Strings

DUO/GROUP OF THE YEAR:

Black Pumas

The Highwomen

Our Native Daughters

The War and Treaty

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings

EMERGING ACT OF THE YEAR:

Charley Crockett

Amythyst Kiah

Joy Oladokun

Allison Russell

Waxahatchee

INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR:

Megan Coleman

Robbie Crowell

Ray Jacildo

Philip Towns

Kristin Weber

SONG OF THE YEAR:

“Black Myself,” Amythyst Kiah, Written by Amythyst Kiah

“Call Me A Fool,” Valerie June ft. Carla Thomas, Written by Valerie June

“Dreamsicle,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Written by Jason Isbell

“I Remember Everything,” John Prine, Written by Pat McLaughlin & John Prine

“Long Violent History,” Tyler Childers, Written by Tyler Childers

The winners of each category will be announced during the Americana Honors & Awards on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. The celebrated program is the hallmark event of AMERICANAFEST, which returns for its 21st year on Sept. 22-25, 2021.

Every year, the Americana Music Association honors distinguished members of the music community with six member-voted annual awards and Lifetime Achievement Awards including the NMAAM co-presented Legacy of Americana Award, which will all be announced leading up to Americana music’s biggest night.

“We’re delighted to see our incredible membership recognize such an array of talent,” said Jed Hilly, Executive Director of the Americana Music Association. “Every one of these musicians is a trailblazer in their own right, and I’m thrilled to see that these nominees and their works have resonated so deeply within our community.”