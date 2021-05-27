Florida Georgia Line is returning to the road this fall with their I LOVE MY COUNTRY TOUR 2021, tickets go on sale next Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m. (local) here. Tickets also available HERE.

“Touring is back, y’all! This is the longest we’ve gone without being on the road, and we’ve been counting down the days until we can finally say – we’re going on tour! Thank you to our fans for all of your support with our new music over the past year, we truly can’t wait to bring these tunes to the stage,” shares FGL’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley. “We’re excited to see your faces, feel the energy, and bring some good vibes to your city this fall. Let’s make some new memories!”

Headliners of massive arenas, stadiums, back-to-back Las Vegas residencies, and even hosting their own music festival, FGL Fest, the duo last crisscrossed the country with their SOLD-OUT 2019 CAN’T SAY I AIN’T COUNTRY TOUR. Kicking off the tour at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood in Atlanta, GA, on September 24, FGL has invited Russell Dickerson as direct support, plus Lauren Alaina and Redferrin as openers on all dates. The 29-stop trek wraps November 20 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA.

FGL’s fan club, FGL Lifers, has first access to presale tickets this Friday, May 28 at 10 a.m. (local). Citi is the official presale credit card of the I LOVE MY COUNTRY TOUR 2021. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning next Tuesday, June 1 at 10 a.m. (local) until Thursday, June 3 at 10 p.m. (local) through Citi Entertainment. T-Mobile customers can get access to premium ticketing at every U.S. tour stop, even the sold-out shows! Un-carrier customers can snag their Reserved Tickets starting 30 days prior to each show at first day prices – just another way T-Mobile thanks its customers simply for being customers. Live Nation is the official promoter of the tour.

