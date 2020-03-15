ACM Awards Will Be Postponed

ACM CEO Damon Whiteside has announced that The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards show scheduled to air from the on CBS April 5 has been postponed until September. “The ACM Awards is a tentpole event for our country music industry, and the Academy of Country Music and Dick Clark Productions went to great lengths to find a safe solution for the show to go on so that we can honor our artist community,” said Whiteside. “This decision involved many partners, stakeholders and the industry who we have been in constant conversations with over the past several days as the situation has developed. We look forward to identifying a future date that we can celebrate with our country community safely.”

Date and venue for the rescheduled 55th ACM Awards are yet to be determined. Ticket refunds will be issued.