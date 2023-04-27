ACM Awards Announce Performers

Today, the Academy of Country Music announced the lineup of country music stars set to perform live at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards. “Country Music’s Party of the Year” will feature performances by Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Jo Dee Messina, Ashley McBryde, Dolly Parton, Jelly Roll, Cole Swindell, Keith Urban, Morgan Wallen, The War And Treaty, Lainey Wilson, and Bailey Zimmerman. Hosted by country music icons Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the ACM Awards will be free to stream live for a global audience across 240+ countries and territories exclusively on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. CDT/4 p.m. PDT from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Dolly Parton close out the show by delivering her premiere of the lead single from her forthcoming rock album. The star-studded lineup will also include Jason Aldean, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen, The War And Treaty, and Bailey Zimmerman in their only televised country music awards performances of the season. Additional performers joining the nonstop, commercial-free night of music will be announced in the coming weeks.

Fans can look forward to country trailblazers and previous Amazon Music Breakthrough Artists Gabby Barrett and BRELAND introducing Bailey Zimmerman as the next Breakthrough Artist from Amazon Music. Breakthrough is the emerging artist program from Amazon Music, aimed at amplifying the best new talent and championing them at key moments early in their careers.