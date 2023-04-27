Reba McEntire And Brooks & Dunn Release An Acoustic Classic

Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn have released an acoustic version of their chart-topping hit “If You See Him, If You See Her” in celebration of the song’s 25th anniversary. The superstars teamed up with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb to record a stripped-down version of the iconic track (listen above).

The original song was the lead single on both Reba’s album “If You See Him” and Brooks & Dunn’s “If You See Her,” released concurrently by different record labels in 1998. The monumental hit soared to the top of the country charts, holding the No. 1 spot for back-to-back weeks. The duet was sparked by their in-demand multi-year tour and marks one of many career collaborations between the two acts, including a Las Vegas residency.

The acoustic version of “If You See Him, If You See Her” is one of 14 tracks from Reba’s upcoming album NOT THAT FANCY, set to release Friday, October 6. The collection of stripped-down hits will also feature a brand new single “Seven Minutes In Heaven” and is available to pre-order now.

The album accompanies Reba’s upcoming book, Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots. Set to go on sale Tuesday, October 10, the book is an enchanting collection of funny, poignant, and deeply personal stories, photos, lifestyle tips, and recipes from Reba McEntire.