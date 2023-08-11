PREMIERE: Kelly Lang’s “If You Knew”

Kelly Lang’s brand new album Dragonfly is out today! Her song “If You Knew” premieres exclusively right here on Nashville.com! The song beautifully captures the poignant sentiment of reflecting on life’s precious moments and contemplating the choices we make. The song’s lyrics pose a thought-provoking question: “If you knew this was the last time, would you do things differently?” It’s lyrical imagery, such as savoring a mother’s cooking, reliving familiar stories shared by a grandmother, bonding through fishing trips with a father, and extending a helping hand to others, resonates deeply with the universal human experience.

This song is a home run and Lang’s heartfelt delivery and emotive vocals invite the listener to embark on their own journey of self-reflection. “If You Knew” offers a poignant reminder that life’s most treasured moments often lie in the everyday, seemingly mundane occurrences. As the song’s melody weaves a tapestry of emotions, it encourages us to embrace the present and make choices that align with our values and priorities.

Lang, an eighteen-year breast cancer survivor, has also shared her journey of healing that brought her through the ups and downs of life in her autobiography ‘I’m Not Going Anywhere,’ which includes her love story with country music star and husband, T.G. Sheppard, her career in the music industry, raising two daughters as a single mother while receiving the devastating diagnosis from her doctor that forever changed her world.