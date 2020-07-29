Tyler Childers Debuting New Spotify Singles Session Today

Tyler Childers’ new Spotify Singles session is debuting today. Co-produced by David Ferguson and William Garrett and recorded at The Butcher Shoppe in Nashville, the release includes a new rendition of Childers’ “House Fire” featuring The Travelin’ McCourys as well as a version of “Highway 40 Blues” with special guests Ricky Skaggs and Larry Cordle. Originally released in 1982, “Highway 40 Blues” was written by Cordle and made famous by Skaggs, both of whom are from Childers’ hometown of Lawrence County, Kentucky.

The session is released today in celebration of the one-year anniversary of “House Fire,” the original version of which is from Childers’ new album, Country Squire—out now on Hickman Holler Records/RCA Records. Once again produced by Sturgill Simpson and David Ferguson, Country Squire debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart.

In addition to Childers (vocals, acoustic guitar), the album features a number of world-renowned musicians including Stuart Duncan (fiddle, mandolin, banjo), Miles Miller (drums, background vocals) and Russ Pahl (acoustic guitar, electric guitar, pedal steel, Jaw harp, baritone).