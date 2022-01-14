4th Annual “For Pete’s Sake” Benefit January 23

On January 23, the City Winery Nashville will play host to “For Pete’s Sake,” a concert event benefitting The Pete Huttlinger Fund for Adult Congenital Cardiac Research at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. On hand to perform and honor their friend, guitarist Pete Huttlinger, will be John Oates, John Cowan, John Berry, Bernie Leadon, Bill Lloyd, Guthrie Trapp, Joe Robinson, Teea Goans, Suzie Brown and Jaimee Harris. Tokens Show host Lee C. Camp will be emceeing the evening.

Huttlinger was a world-renowned guitarist and composer based in Nashville. His wicked chops and huge sense of humor garnered him international audiences. Throughout his life and career, Huttlinger dealt with rare complications from a congenitally defective heart, and on January 15, 2016 he passed away at the young age of 54. Pete was admired by many of his peers and many of them will be on stage for this event.

The fund was created by Huttlinger’s wife, Nashville publicist Erin Morris Huttlinger, and his long-time cardiologist Dr. Frank Fish. “This fund was launched not long after Pete passed away,” Erin commented. So many of his fans followed us through several years of health issues and they were always eager to offer of themselves emotionally and financially. I wanted to create a home where those donations could be directed and put to a very specific use. Pete was an incredibly generous guy and often gave of his time and money. I know that he would want to give back to help further research for treatments of an affliction that plagued him since birth.”