New Tim Montana Music Coming July 31st, Superstar Guest List

Rock powerhouse Tim Montana is turning up the volume this summer with the release of his new album Entire State Of Tim Montana, arriving July 31 via BMG. Named by actor Charlie Sheen, the 16-track project features an all-star lineup of guest appearances including Jerry Cantrell, Slash, Billy F Gibbons, Martin Sheen, Charlie Sheen and Robert Patrick.

Known for his unapologetically loud blend of Southern rock swagger and modern hard rock, Montana delivers a high-octane collection fueled by blistering guitar riffs, raw vocals and blue-collar grit. The album also includes collaborations with Royale Lynn, First Crazy Dog and WolfBear.

Alongside the album announcement, Montana released the new single “Brown Sugar,” featuring legendary guitarists Billy F Gibbons of ZZ Top and Slash of Guns N’ Roses.

“Recording ‘Brown Sugar’ with Billy F Gibbons (listen above) and Slash was a full-circle moment for me,” Montana shared. “Billy is like family, and Slash was one of the first artists that made me fall in love with music.”

The album’s opening track “Courtroom” includes appearances from Martin Sheen, Charlie Sheen and Robert Patrick, adding even more star power to the project. Fans already got a taste of the record earlier this year with the release of “Break Me Down,” a hard-hitting anthem driven by explosive guitars and an emotional chorus.

“This record is a collision of my heroes and my scars,” Montana said. “It’s not over-polished, it’s not safe, but it’s exactly who I am.”

With his larger-than-life stage presence and rapidly growing fan base, Tim Montana continues to carve out his place as one of rock’s most distinctive modern voices.

ENTIRE STATE OF TIM MONTANA tracklisting:

01. Courtroom feat. Martin Sheen, Charlie Sheen & Robert Patrick

02. Beautiful Hate

03. Break Me Down

04. Watch Me Drown feat. First Crazy Dog & WolfBear

05. Kinda Like It feat. Jerry Cantrell

06. Long Long Year

07. Brown Sugar feat. Billy F Gibbons & Slash

08. Vampires

09. Crown Of Ash feat. Royale Lynn

10. One Black Thumbnail

11. Roar

12. Like A Satellite

13. Off The Ground

14. Like A Kennedy

15. When It’s Over

16. Everything I’m Not

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