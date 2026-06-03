New Tim Montana Music Coming July 31st, Superstar Guest List

Rock powerhouse Tim Montana is turning up the volume this summer with the release of his new album Entire State Of Tim Montana, arriving July 31 via BMG. Named by actor Charlie Sheen, the 16-track project features an all-star lineup of guest appearances including Jerry Cantrell, Slash, Billy F Gibbons, Martin Sheen, Charlie Sheen and Robert Patrick.
Known for his unapologetically loud blend of Southern rock swagger and modern hard rock, Montana delivers a high-octane collection fueled by blistering guitar riffs, raw vocals and blue-collar grit. The album also includes collaborations with Royale Lynn, First Crazy Dog and WolfBear.
Alongside the album announcement, Montana released the new single “Brown Sugar,” featuring legendary guitarists Billy F Gibbons of ZZ Top and Slash of Guns N’ Roses.
“Recording ‘Brown Sugar’ with Billy F Gibbons (listen above) and Slash was a full-circle moment for me,” Montana shared. “Billy is like family, and Slash was one of the first artists that made me fall in love with music.”
The album’s opening track “Courtroom” includes appearances from Martin Sheen, Charlie Sheen and Robert Patrick, adding even more star power to the project. Fans already got a taste of the record earlier this year with the release of “Break Me Down,” a hard-hitting anthem driven by explosive guitars and an emotional chorus.
“This record is a collision of my heroes and my scars,” Montana said. “It’s not over-polished, it’s not safe, but it’s exactly who I am.”
With his larger-than-life stage presence and rapidly growing fan base, Tim Montana continues to carve out his place as one of rock’s most distinctive modern voices.
ENTIRE STATE OF TIM MONTANA tracklisting:
01. Courtroom feat. Martin Sheen, Charlie Sheen & Robert Patrick
02. Beautiful Hate
03. Break Me Down
04. Watch Me Drown feat. First Crazy Dog & WolfBear
05. Kinda Like It feat. Jerry Cantrell
06. Long Long Year
07. Brown Sugar feat. Billy F Gibbons & Slash
08. Vampires
09. Crown Of Ash feat. Royale Lynn
10. One Black Thumbnail
11. Roar
12. Like A Satellite
13. Off The Ground
14. Like A Kennedy
15. When It’s Over
16. Everything I’m Not
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