2nd Annual Opry Goes Dolly Set For January 19

The Grand Ole Opry is gearing up for Opry Goes Dolly on January 19 in celebration of Dolly Parton’s birthday. The 2nd Annual Opry Goes Dolly, two shows (7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.) that fall on Dolly’s birthday, will be held at the historic Ryman Auditorium. While Parton will not appear in person, the Friday night Opry shows will feature special guest artists performing their favorite Dolly hits, Dolly-themed events, photo-ops and more. Among those scheduled for the Opry Goes Dolly show are Dolly fans and Opry members Lauren Alaina, Terri Clark, Dailey & Vincent, and Don Schlitz as well as special guests Elle King, Ashley Monroe, and Tigirlily Gold.

In Parton’s honor, $5 from every ticket sold to the January 19 shows will be donated to the Opry Trust Fund. For more than 50 years, the fund has assisted members of the country music community in need. Tickets for “Opry Goes Dolly” are on sale now at (615) 871-OPRY and opry.com.

Among other plans in celebration of Dolly’s birthday:

Fans who purchase tickets for the daytime backstage tours at the Grand Ole Opry House or the Ryman Auditorium will have chance to see some newly-added items from Dolly’s personal wardrobe collection. At the Opry House is the jumpsuit Dolly wore during the opening night of the Opry House in 1974 as well as on the cover of her “Love Is Like A Butterfly” album (designed by Lucy Adams). At the Ryman Auditorium is the custom butterfly dress worn by Dolly on the tv special, Dolly and Carol In Nashville (starring Carol Burnett and Dolly Parton) in 1979. The dress was custom designed by famous designer to the stars Bob Mackie and her shoes custom made by Pasquale Di Fabrizio.

• Cupcakes from Dolly’s Duncan Hines mixes handed out at the Ryman and Opry House during tour hours to all tour guests (while supplies last)

• A larger-than-life birthday card for fans to sign at the Ryman Auditorium and Opry House on Jan. 19

• Dolly impersonator in Ryman lobby for photos during both Jan. 19 Opry Goes Dolly shows

• Signature Dolly ROCKSTAR drink available for purchase at all Ryman bars​ during Jan. 19 Opry Goes Dolly show

• Sweepstakes winner will be taking the Ryman stage during the show to lead the audience in singing Happy Birthday to Dolly