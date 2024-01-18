WATCH: Shane Smith & The Saints’ “All The Way”

Shane Smith & The Saints have released a touching video for the poignant new ballad, “All The Way.” The beloved band reached out to their passionate fanbase and asked if they would like to share vintage home movies showing loving moments between important and impactful couples in their lives. The response was overwhelming and the video represents a fraction of what they received. The clip begins with Smith at the piano and his deep, baritone voice upfront before featuring a series of beautiful moments shared from fans’ personal archives. The images blend seamlessly with Smith’s affecting vocals and thoughtful lyrics of love and devotion. (watch above)

“‘All The Way’ was co-written by my wife Lauren and I almost two years ago,” says Smith. “We’ve worked on a number of songs together, but this one in particular has something about it that just feels really timeless and special. Both of our grandparents had married very young and stayed together for 60+ years, and we actually started dating at 15 years old. The concept of two people being completely committed to one another, from start to finish, and walking through the phases of a love that deep really resonated with us and felt right to lean on,” he adds. “Within this new record, it’s probably the biggest departure from our live show sound, and, despite it being a kind of an ‘unexpected’ last-minute addition to the album, I think it’s possibly one of my favorite pieces that we’ve ever released.”

“All The Way” appears on Shane Smith & The Saints’ forthcoming album Norther, which is set for release on March 1st via Thirty Tigers/Geronimo West Records. The new collection is their first album in five years. Norther contains 13 tracks that offer the full spectrum of the group’s genre-bending style – an eclectic blend of country, Southern rock, folk, and dashes of honky-tonk with soaring four-part harmonies. In 2019, the band released their third album, Hail Mary, which established their sonic identity and introduced their current lineup, featuring Smith (acoustic guitar/lead vocals), Bennett Brown (fiddle), Dustin Schaefer (lead guitar), Chase Satterwhite (bass), and Zach Stover (drums).

In 2023, the band sold out Red Rocks Amphitheatre in one day and Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium far in advance, both marking the first time they headlined the legendary venues.

In November 2022, Shane Smith & The Saints appeared in the Season 5 opening episode of the acclaimed series Yellowstone, in which the group performed two songs, including “Fire In The Ocean,” which is featured on Norther. Their music was also featured multiple times in Season 4.

Look for Shane Smith & The Saints at The Grand Ole Opry on March 26th right here in Nashville.