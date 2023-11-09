On the heels of selling out every one of her live shows this past year, Sierra Ferrell has just announced an initial run of more than 20 U.S. tour dates for spring 2024. Before joining Zach Bryan at a series of arenas and stadiums next summer, Ferrell will headline Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium with special guest Nikki Lane. Each night of the Shoot For The Moon Tour will feature brand new music from Nashville’s rising star, in support of the unannounced followup to her debut album, 2021’s Long Time Coming.

Since the release of Long Time Coming, Ferrell won Emerging Artist of The Year at the 2022 Americana Honors & Awards, and was nominated for Artist of The Year this fall. In addition to selling out every headline performance in 2023, she played festivals including Bonnaroo, Newport Folk and Stagecoach, and has shared stages with the likes of Lana Del Rey, The Avett Brothers and Nathaniel Rateliff.

Listen to “Fox Hunt,” out now via Rounder Records above.

Following a streak of collaborations with Zach Bryan, Diplo, Margo Price and more, Sierra Ferrell will also have a new song in the soundtrack of upcoming film The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, out November 17. Before then she will return to Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry and will celebrate Gram Parsons at LA’s GRAMMY Museum.