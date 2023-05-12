2023 ACM Award Winners

Winners have been announced for the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards. Hosted by country legends Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the two-hour event streamed live for an international audience across 240+ countries and territories on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, from the world headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
The Academy’s highest honor, Entertainer of the Year, was awarded to Chris Stapleton. Lainey Wilson and HARDY led the night in total wins with four awards apiece, followed by Cole Swindell with three wins. The show celebrated country music’s biggest stars and emerging talent and featured 18 show-stopping performances from 25 artists, along with exclusive collaborations and unexpected moments that captivated fans worldwide.
Fans can relive all of the excitement of the 58th ACM Awards with the full rebroadcast now available to watch on Prime Video, and starting tomorrow, Friday, May 12 at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT, on the Amazon Music App and for free on Amazon Freevee.
Winner Highlights of the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards:
This is Chris Stapleton’s first win for ACM Entertainer of the Year, and his win qualifies him for the coveted ACM Triple Crown Award, celebrating artists who have won New Female/Male Artist of the Year, Female/Male Artist of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year. His win tonight brings his total ACM Awards count to 15.
This marks Lainey Wilson’s first wins for ACM Female Artist of the Year, ACM Album of the Year, ACM Music Event of the Year, and ACM Visual Media of the Year. Her four wins tonight tie her for the most-awarded artist of the evening and bring her total ACM Awards count to seven.
After being named ACM Artist-Songwriter of the Year and a winner for ACM Visual Media of the Year in pre-televised categories, HARDY took home an additional two ACM Awards during the show for ACM Music Event of the Year, where he won both as an artist and a producer for “wait in the truck.” That ties him with Lainey Wilson for the most-awarded artist of the evening and brings HARDY’s total ACM Award count to five.
See the winners list below.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton – WINNER
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Lainey Wilson – WINNER
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Jordan Davis
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen – WINNER
DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks and Dunn
Brothers Osborne – WINNER
Dan + Shay
Maddie and Tae
The War and Treaty
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion – WINNER
Zac Brown Band
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Priscilla Block
Megan Moroney
Caitlyn Smith
Morgan Wade
Hailey Whitters – WINNER
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Zach Bryan – WINNER
Jackson Dean
ERNEST
Dylan Scott
Nate Smith
Bailey Zimmerman
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
[Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
“Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville” – Ashley McBryde
Producer: John Osborne
Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville
“Bell Bottom Country” – Lainey Wilson – WINNER
Producer: Jay Joyce
Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records
“Growin’ Up” – Luke Combs
Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
Record Company-Label: Columbia Records
“Mr. Saturday Night” – Jon Pardi
Producers: Jon Pardi, Bart Butler, Ryan Gore
Record Company-Label: Capitol Records Nashville
“Palomino” – Miranda Lambert
Producers: Jon Randall, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Mikey Reaves
Record Company-Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
[Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)] “Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jay Joyce
Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records
“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Producers: Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally
Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records/Warner Music Nashville
“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell – WINNER
Producer: Zach Crowell
Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville
“Thank God” – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
Producer: Dann Huff
Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville
“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
Producer: Trent Willmon
Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville/CoJo Music
SONG OF THE YEAR
[Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)] “Sand In My Boots” – Morgan Wallen
Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Josh Osborne, Michael Hardy
Publishers: Relative Music Group; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing
“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell – WINNER
Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Cole Swindell, Jesse Frasure, Mark D. Sanders, Thomas Rhett, Tim Nichols
Publishers: Ashley Gorley Publishing Designee; Be A Light Publishing; Colden Rainey Music; EMI Blackwood Music Inc; Songs Of Roc Nation Music; Sony Tree Publishing; Telemitry Rhythm House Music; Universal Music Corp; WC Music Corp; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp
“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
Songwriters: Ben Stennis, Matt Rogers
Publishers: Anthem Canalco Publishing; Dead Aim Music; The Stennis Mightier Music
“wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair
Publishers: Humerus Publishing Global; Nontypical Music; Pile of Schmidt Songs; Rednecker Music; Relative Music Group; Round Hill Verses Publishing; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing; The Money Tree Vibez; WC Music Corp; Who Wants to Buy My Publishing
“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton
Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Chris DuBois, Chris Stapleton
Publishers: One77 Songs; Sea Gayle Music; Songs of Southside Independent Music Publishing; Spirit Two Nashville; WC Music Corp