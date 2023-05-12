2023 ACM Award Winners

Winners have been announced for the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards. Hosted by country legends Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the two-hour event streamed live for an international audience across 240+ countries and territories on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, from the world headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

The Academy’s highest honor, Entertainer of the Year, was awarded to Chris Stapleton. Lainey Wilson and HARDY led the night in total wins with four awards apiece, followed by Cole Swindell with three wins. The show celebrated country music’s biggest stars and emerging talent and featured 18 show-stopping performances from 25 artists, along with exclusive collaborations and unexpected moments that captivated fans worldwide.

Fans can relive all of the excitement of the 58th ACM Awards with the full rebroadcast now available to watch on Prime Video, and starting tomorrow, Friday, May 12 at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT, on the Amazon Music App and for free on Amazon Freevee.

Winner Highlights of the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards:

This is Chris Stapleton’s first win for ACM Entertainer of the Year, and his win qualifies him for the coveted ACM Triple Crown Award, celebrating artists who have won New Female/Male Artist of the Year, Female/Male Artist of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year. His win tonight brings his total ACM Awards count to 15.

This marks Lainey Wilson’s first wins for ACM Female Artist of the Year, ACM Album of the Year, ACM Music Event of the Year, and ACM Visual Media of the Year. Her four wins tonight tie her for the most-awarded artist of the evening and bring her total ACM Awards count to seven.

After being named ACM Artist-Songwriter of the Year and a winner for ACM Visual Media of the Year in pre-televised categories, HARDY took home an additional two ACM Awards during the show for ACM Music Event of the Year, where he won both as an artist and a producer for “wait in the truck.” That ties him with Lainey Wilson for the most-awarded artist of the evening and brings HARDY’s total ACM Award count to five.

See the winners list below.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton – WINNER

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson – WINNER

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen – WINNER

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks and Dunn

Brothers Osborne – WINNER

Dan + Shay

Maddie and Tae

The War and Treaty

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion – WINNER

Zac Brown Band

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Priscilla Block

Megan Moroney

Caitlyn Smith

Morgan Wade

Hailey Whitters – WINNER

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Zach Bryan – WINNER

Jackson Dean

ERNEST

Dylan Scott

Nate Smith

Bailey Zimmerman

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

[Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

“Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville” – Ashley McBryde

Producer: John Osborne

Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville

“Bell Bottom Country” – Lainey Wilson – WINNER

Producer: Jay Joyce

Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records

“Growin’ Up” – Luke Combs

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Record Company-Label: Columbia Records

“Mr. Saturday Night” – Jon Pardi

Producers: Jon Pardi, Bart Butler, Ryan Gore

Record Company-Label: Capitol Records Nashville

“Palomino” – Miranda Lambert

Producers: Jon Randall, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Mikey Reaves

Record Company-Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

[Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)] “Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Producers: Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally

Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records/Warner Music Nashville

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell – WINNER

Producer: Zach Crowell

Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville

“Thank God” – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

Producer: Dann Huff

Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville

“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

Producer: Trent Willmon

Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville/CoJo Music

SONG OF THE YEAR

[Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)] “Sand In My Boots” – Morgan Wallen

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Josh Osborne, Michael Hardy

Publishers: Relative Music Group; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell – WINNER

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Cole Swindell, Jesse Frasure, Mark D. Sanders, Thomas Rhett, Tim Nichols

Publishers: Ashley Gorley Publishing Designee; Be A Light Publishing; Colden Rainey Music; EMI Blackwood Music Inc; Songs Of Roc Nation Music; Sony Tree Publishing; Telemitry Rhythm House Music; Universal Music Corp; WC Music Corp; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp

“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

Songwriters: Ben Stennis, Matt Rogers

Publishers: Anthem Canalco Publishing; Dead Aim Music; The Stennis Mightier Music

“wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair

Publishers: Humerus Publishing Global; Nontypical Music; Pile of Schmidt Songs; Rednecker Music; Relative Music Group; Round Hill Verses Publishing; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing; The Money Tree Vibez; WC Music Corp; Who Wants to Buy My Publishing

“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Chris DuBois, Chris Stapleton

Publishers: One77 Songs; Sea Gayle Music; Songs of Southside Independent Music Publishing; Spirit Two Nashville; WC Music Corp