Gov’t Mule At The Ryman Tomorrow!

Gov’t Mule – led by GRAMMY Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, guitar legend, and producer Warren Haynes – will Ryman Auditorium tomorrow night 5/12 in support of their new studio album, “Peace…Like A River,” due out this summer. GET TICKETS HERE.

Peace…Like A River, the band’s 12th studio album and follow-up to their chart-topping, Grammy-nominated blues album, Heavy Load Blues, will be released on June 16th via Fantasy Records. First single “Dreaming Out Loud” featuring Ivan Neville and Ruthie Foster was released today (April 5) alongside the album announcement. For the stirring new song, Haynes wove together inspirational quotes from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Robert and John Kennedy, and the late civil rights leader and U.S. Representative John Lewis – listen to “Dreaming Out Loud.” (above)

The forthcoming 12-song rock collection also features guest appearances from Billy Bob Thornton, Celisse, and Billy F Gibbons, the latter of whom performed with Haynes at the CMT Music Awards for an incredible tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd. Peace…Like A River will also be available with a Deluxe Edition (on CD only) that includes 5 additional tracks.

One distinguishing difference on Peace…Like A River is the presence of talented friends in important guest roles. Billy F Gibbons’ trademark vocals underscore the tasty ZZ Top textures that inform the humor-infused “Shake Our Way Out,” while Billy Bob Thornton adds his distinctive vocals to “The River Only Flows One Way.” For introductory track “Dreaming Out Loud,” Haynes wanted a Sly and the Family Stone vocal style where different singers take different sections of the song, so he called upon previous collaborators blues great Ruthie Foster, whose backing vocals graced Mule’s 2006 album High & Mighty, and longtime friend, New Orleans soul legend Ivan Neville. Lastly, rising soul artist Celisse adds her incredible vocals to “Just Across The River.”

Following the band’s spring tour run, Gov’t Mule will hit the road this summer for The Dark Side of the Mule Tour. The 12-date amphitheater outing, produced by Live Nation, features the return of the band’s extremely rare Pink Floyd tribute which will follow a full Mule set and very special guest Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening opening and marks the final time Mule will perform the acclaimed set, which first debuted in 2008 and has only been performed live 10 times in total.