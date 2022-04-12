2022 CMT Award Winners

Video of the year:
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You” (final nominee) – Winner
Brandi Carlile – “Right On Time”
Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t” (final nominee)
Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson – “Never Say Never”
Kacey Musgraves – “justified”
Kane Brown – “One Mississippi” (final nominee)
Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – “half of my hometown”
Luke Combs – “Forever After All”
Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”
Mickey Guyton – “Remember Her Name”
Miranda Lambert – “If I Was A Cowboy”
Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton – “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)”
Female video of the year:
Miranda Lambert – “If I Was A Cowboy” – Winner
Brandi Carlile – “Right On Time”
Gabby Barrett – “Footprints On The Moon”
Kacey Musgraves – “justified”
Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”
Mickey Guyton – “Remember Her Name”
Tenille Arts – “Back Then, Right Now”
Male video of the year:
Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t” – Winner
Eric Church – “Heart On Fire”
Kane Brown – “One Mississippi”
Luke Bryan – “Waves”
Luke Combs – “Forever After All”
Thomas Rhett – “Country Again”
Walker Hayes – “Fancy Like”
Group/duo video of the year:
Maddie & Tae – “Woman You Got” – Winner
Brothers Osborne – “I’m Not For Everyone”
Dan + Shay – “Steal My Love”
Old Dominion – “I Was On a Boat That Day”
Parmalee – “Take My Name”
Zac Brown Band – “Same Boat”
Breakthrough video of the year:
Parker McCollum – “To Be Loved By You” – Winner
BRELAND – “Cross Country”
Caitlyn Smith feat. Old Dominion – “I Can’t”
Elvie Shane – “My Boy”
Priscilla Block – “Just About Over You”
Tenille Arts – “Back Then, Right Now”
Collaborative video of the year:
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You” – Winner
Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – “Never Wanted To Be That Girl”
Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter – “Thinking ‘Bout You”
Nelly & Florida Georgia Line – “Lil Bit”
Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley – “Freedom Was A Highway”
Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan – “Buy Dirt”
Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – “half of my hometown”
CMT performance of the year:
George Strait – “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone (from CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride)” – Winner
Brothers Osborne – “Muskrat Greene/Dead Man’s Curve Medley (from CMT Campfire Sessions)”
H.E.R. feat. Chris Stapleton – “Hold On (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”
Kane Brown – “Three Wooden Crosses (from 2021 CMT Artists of the Year)”
Kelsea Ballerini feat. Paul Klein of LANY – “I Quit Drinking (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”
Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight & BRELAND – “Friendship Train (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”
Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown & BRELAND – “Ride Wit Me (from CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends)”
CMT digital-first performance of the year:
Cody Johnson – “Dear Rodeo” (from CMT Campfire Sessions) – Winner
Brittney Spencer – “Sober & Skinny” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)
Carly Pearce – “Dear Miss Loretta” (from CMT :60 Songs)
Jon Pardi – “On The Other Hand / Forever and Ever, Amen” (in honor of 2021 CMT Artist of a Lifetime Randy Travis)
Josh Turner LIVE (from CMT KickBack)
Lainey Wilson – “Things A Man Oughta Know” (from the CMT Studio)
Comeback song of the year:
Taylor Swift – “Love Story” – Winner
Alan Jackson – “Freight Train”
Brooks & Dunn – “Neon Moon”
Dolly Parton – “9 to 5”
Reba McEntire – “I’m A Survivor”
Sara Evans – “Suds in the Bucket”
Shania Twain – “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!”