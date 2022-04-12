2022 CMT Award Winners

Video of the year:

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You” (final nominee) – Winner

Brandi Carlile – “Right On Time”

Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t” (final nominee)

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson – “Never Say Never”

Kacey Musgraves – “justified”

Kane Brown – “One Mississippi” (final nominee)

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – “half of my hometown”

Luke Combs – “Forever After All”

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton – “Remember Her Name”

Miranda Lambert – “If I Was A Cowboy”

Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton – “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)”

Female video of the year:

Miranda Lambert – “If I Was A Cowboy” – Winner

Brandi Carlile – “Right On Time”

Gabby Barrett – “Footprints On The Moon”

Kacey Musgraves – “justified”

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton – “Remember Her Name”

Tenille Arts – “Back Then, Right Now”

Male video of the year:

Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t” – Winner

Eric Church – “Heart On Fire”

Kane Brown – “One Mississippi”

Luke Bryan – “Waves”

Luke Combs – “Forever After All”

Thomas Rhett – “Country Again”

Walker Hayes – “Fancy Like”

Group/duo video of the year:

Maddie & Tae – “Woman You Got” – Winner

Brothers Osborne – “I’m Not For Everyone”

Dan + Shay – “Steal My Love”

Old Dominion – “I Was On a Boat That Day”

Parmalee – “Take My Name”

Zac Brown Band – “Same Boat”

Breakthrough video of the year:

Parker McCollum – “To Be Loved By You” – Winner

BRELAND – “Cross Country”

Caitlyn Smith feat. Old Dominion – “I Can’t”

Elvie Shane – “My Boy”

Priscilla Block – “Just About Over You”

Tenille Arts – “Back Then, Right Now”

Collaborative video of the year:

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You” – Winner

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – “Never Wanted To Be That Girl”

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter – “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Nelly & Florida Georgia Line – “Lil Bit”

Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley – “Freedom Was A Highway”

Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan – “Buy Dirt”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – “half of my hometown”

CMT performance of the year:

George Strait – “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone (from CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride)” – Winner

Brothers Osborne – “Muskrat Greene/Dead Man’s Curve Medley (from CMT Campfire Sessions)”

H.E.R. feat. Chris Stapleton – “Hold On (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

Kane Brown – “Three Wooden Crosses (from 2021 CMT Artists of the Year)”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Paul Klein of LANY – “I Quit Drinking (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight & BRELAND – “Friendship Train (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown & BRELAND – “Ride Wit Me (from CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends)”

CMT digital-first performance of the year:

Cody Johnson – “Dear Rodeo” (from CMT Campfire Sessions) – Winner

Brittney Spencer – “Sober & Skinny” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Carly Pearce – “Dear Miss Loretta” (from CMT :60 Songs)

Jon Pardi – “On The Other Hand / Forever and Ever, Amen” (in honor of 2021 CMT Artist of a Lifetime Randy Travis)

Josh Turner LIVE (from CMT KickBack)

Lainey Wilson – “Things A Man Oughta Know” (from the CMT Studio)

Comeback song of the year:

Taylor Swift – “Love Story” – Winner

Alan Jackson – “Freight Train”

Brooks & Dunn – “Neon Moon”

Dolly Parton – “9 to 5”

Reba McEntire – “I’m A Survivor”

Sara Evans – “Suds in the Bucket”

Shania Twain – “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!”