2020 IBMA Bluegrass Award Winners

The winners of the 31st annual IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards were announced last night via video awards show, hosted by Sierra Hull, Tim O’Brien, Joe Newberry, and Rhonda Vincent. Special performances were shot live at various locations including the Station Inn and the Ryman.

Here are the winners of the 2020 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards, in the order they were announced:

New Artist of the Year

Mile Twelve

Instrumental Group of the Year

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

Gospel Recording of the Year

“Gonna Rise and Shine”

Artist: Alan Bibey & Grasstowne

Label: Mountain Fever Records

Producer: Mark Hodges

Banjo Player of the Year

Scott Vestal

Resophonic Guitar Player of the Year

Justin Moses

Fiddle Player of the Year

Deanie Richardson

Bass Player of the Year

Missy Raines

Mandolin Player of the Year

Alan Bibey

Guitar Player of the Year

Jake Workman

Collaborative Recording of the Year

“The Barber’s Fiddle”

Artists: Becky Buller with Shawn Camp, Jason Carter, Laurie Lewis, Kati Penn, Sam Bush, Michael Cleveland, Johnny Warren, Stuart Duncan, Deanie Richardson, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Jason Barie, Fred Carpenter, Tyler Andal, Nate Lee, Dan Boner, Brian Christianson, and Laura Orshaw

Label: Dark Shadow Recording

Producer: Stephen Mougin

Instrumental Recording of the Year

“Tall Fiddler”

Artist: Michael Cleveland with Tommy Emmanuel

Label: Compass Records

Producers: Jeff White, Michael Cleveland, and Sean Sullivan

Vocal Group of the Year

Sister Sadie

Song of the Year

“Chicago Barn Dance”

Artist: Special Consensus with Michael Cleveland & Becky Buller

Writers: Becky Buller, Missy Raines, Alison Brown

Label: Compass Records

Producer: Alison Brown

Album of the Year

Live in Prague, Czech Republic

Artist: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Label: Billy Blue Records

Producers: Doyle Lawson and Rosta Capek

Female Vocalist of the Year

Brooke Aldridge

Male Vocalist of the Year

Danny Paisley

Entertainer of the Year

Sister Sadie