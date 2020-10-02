2020 IBMA Bluegrass Award Winners

The winners of the 31st annual IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards were announced last night via video awards show, hosted by Sierra Hull, Tim O’Brien, Joe Newberry, and Rhonda Vincent. Special performances were shot live at various locations including the Station Inn and the Ryman.
Here are the winners of the 2020 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards, in the order they were announced:
New Artist of the Year
Mile Twelve
Instrumental Group of the Year
Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper
Gospel Recording of the Year
“Gonna Rise and Shine”
Artist: Alan Bibey & Grasstowne
Label: Mountain Fever Records
Producer: Mark Hodges
Banjo Player of the Year
Scott Vestal
Resophonic Guitar Player of the Year
Justin Moses
Fiddle Player of the Year
Deanie Richardson
Bass Player of the Year
Missy Raines
Mandolin Player of the Year
Alan Bibey
Guitar Player of the Year
Jake Workman
Collaborative Recording of the Year
“The Barber’s Fiddle”
Artists: Becky Buller with Shawn Camp, Jason Carter, Laurie Lewis, Kati Penn, Sam Bush, Michael Cleveland, Johnny Warren, Stuart Duncan, Deanie Richardson, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Jason Barie, Fred Carpenter, Tyler Andal, Nate Lee, Dan Boner, Brian Christianson, and Laura Orshaw
Label: Dark Shadow Recording
Producer: Stephen Mougin
Instrumental Recording of the Year
“Tall Fiddler”
Artist: Michael Cleveland with Tommy Emmanuel
Label: Compass Records
Producers: Jeff White, Michael Cleveland, and Sean Sullivan
Vocal Group of the Year
Sister Sadie
Song of the Year
“Chicago Barn Dance”
Artist: Special Consensus with Michael Cleveland & Becky Buller
Writers: Becky Buller, Missy Raines, Alison Brown
Label: Compass Records
Producer: Alison Brown
Album of the Year
Live in Prague, Czech Republic
Artist: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
Label: Billy Blue Records
Producers: Doyle Lawson and Rosta Capek
Female Vocalist of the Year
Brooke Aldridge
Male Vocalist of the Year
Danny Paisley
Entertainer of the Year
Sister Sadie