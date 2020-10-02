Home / Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse / 2020 IBMA Bluegrass Award Winners

2020 IBMA Bluegrass Award Winners

Jerry Holthouse Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse

The winners of the 31st annual IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards were announced last night via video awards show, hosted by Sierra Hull, Tim O’Brien, Joe Newberry, and Rhonda Vincent. Special performances were shot live at various locations including the Station Inn and the Ryman.

Here are the winners of the 2020 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards, in the order they were announced:

New Artist of the Year
Mile Twelve

Instrumental Group of the Year
Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

Gospel Recording of the Year
“Gonna Rise and Shine”
Artist: Alan Bibey & Grasstowne
Label: Mountain Fever Records
Producer: Mark Hodges

Banjo Player of the Year
Scott Vestal

Resophonic Guitar Player of the Year
Justin Moses

Fiddle Player of the Year
Deanie Richardson

Bass Player of the Year
Missy Raines

Mandolin Player of the Year
Alan Bibey

Guitar Player of the Year
Jake Workman

Collaborative Recording of the Year
“The Barber’s Fiddle”
Artists: Becky Buller with Shawn Camp, Jason Carter, Laurie Lewis, Kati Penn, Sam Bush, Michael Cleveland, Johnny Warren, Stuart Duncan, Deanie Richardson, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Jason Barie, Fred Carpenter, Tyler Andal, Nate Lee, Dan Boner, Brian Christianson, and Laura Orshaw
Label: Dark Shadow Recording
Producer: Stephen Mougin

Instrumental Recording of the Year
“Tall Fiddler”
Artist: Michael Cleveland with Tommy Emmanuel
Label: Compass Records
Producers: Jeff White, Michael Cleveland, and Sean Sullivan

Vocal Group of the Year
Sister Sadie

Song of the Year
“Chicago Barn Dance”
Artist: Special Consensus with Michael Cleveland & Becky Buller
Writers: Becky Buller, Missy Raines, Alison Brown
Label: Compass Records
Producer: Alison Brown

Album of the Year
Live in Prague, Czech Republic
Artist: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
Label: Billy Blue Records
Producers: Doyle Lawson and Rosta Capek

Female Vocalist of the Year
Brooke Aldridge

Male Vocalist of the Year
Danny Paisley

Entertainer of the Year
Sister Sadie

