Seven Songwriters Earned Career-Changing Opportunity at The Bluebird Cafe

Seven songwriters earned a career-changing opportunity, to share three of their original songs on the legendary stage at The Bluebird Cafe last night, the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development announced today. Family, friends and members of the music industry, including music industry executive Scott Borchetta, Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI), Taylor Guitars and WSM Radio were in attendance. Amazon Music’s Country Heat Weekly co-host Amber Anderson hosted the finale.

The songwriters won seven Tennessee Songwriters Week showcases during the last week of February, at Hard Rock Cafe in Pigeon Forge, The Reserve in Kingsport, Lafayette’s Music Room in Memphis, Barrelhouse Ballroom in Chattanooga, Franklin Theatre in Franklin, Temple Theatre in Portland and The Bijou Theatre in Knoxville. The showcase events highlight seven distinct musical regions that have played a major role in the musical development of Tennessee across a diverse range of genres. The songwriters advanced from more than 60 qualifying rounds across the state.

Just last week, the Tennessee state legislature officially changed Tennessee Songwriters Week to Tennessee Songwriters Month, due to the growing success of the program. Helmed by the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, Tennessee Songwriters Month supports music venues, provides songwriters with live performance opportunities, drives visitation and inspires travelers to experience the state’s musical stories, history and attractions. Since its inception in 2019, the program will celebrate more than 6,000 songwriters who have shared their original music on Tennessee stages.