Whiskey Jam, Celebrates Its 1,000th Show

Nashville’s premier original live independent music series, Whiskey Jam, celebrated its 1,000th show last night (Monday, Nov. 25) in downtown Nashville at Whiskey Row, marking over a decade of elevating the best and brightest in country music. Since its inception in January 2011, Whiskey Jam has become a cornerstone of the music industry, fostering the careers of artists who have collectively achieved:

450 No. 1 Songs

129 ACM Awards

92 CMA Awards

36 Grammy Awards

10 Grand Ole Opry Inductions

This milestone was celebrated with an unforgettable lineup of performers, featuring Dierks Bentley, Zach Top, Ella Langley, Dasha, Dylan Marlowe, Alana Springsteen, Graham Barham, Zach John King and Jojo DiSilva. Held at its iconic home, Whiskey Jam brought together a crowd of fans, industry leaders and artists who have all played a part in its storied legacy.

“The first time I played Whiskey Jam …I got a record deal out of it,” Zach Top reflected on stage during his third Whiskey Jam appearance last night. “Thank you to Ward and everybody that helped put this thing on for giving artists like me – and everybody who’s been on this stage tonight – a chance to come out and play a show. It’s been a success story for a lot of artists and the folks here tonight are a representation of that.”

“I played Whiskey Jam for the first time earlier this year when my album dropped and I was so excited to get the call from Ward to join the 1,000th show,” Dasha adds. “Whiskey Jam is iconic in this town. All your favorite country artists have played that stage and I’m so honored I got to be a part of such a special night.”

What began as a Monday night gathering in a small Midtown dive bar has grown into an integral part of Nashville’s music culture. Whiskey Jam’s stage has become a proving ground for artists at all stages of their careers — from newcomers to chart-toppers. It is where fans have discovered their favorite voices and where artists have refined their craft live.

Over the years, Whiskey Jam performers have reached remarkable heights. Alumni of the series have earned accolades across the music world, proving that the Whiskey Jam stage is not just a venue — it’s a launching pad.

“When Whiskey Jam started, it was all about getting together with friends to share our music in an exceptionally fun environment,” said Whiskey Jam Founder, Ward Guenther. “It’s grown in ways we never could have imagined and that’s really a testament to our incredible and supportive creative community.”

As Whiskey Jam looks ahead to its next 1,000 shows, the focus remains the same: championing great music, fostering community, and creating moments that matter in the lives of artists and fans alike.

