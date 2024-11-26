Thomas Rhett Scores His 23rd Career No. 1

Thomas Rhett has scored his 23rd career No. 1, “Beautiful As You” which holds the No. 1 Country Radio spot on the Mediabase/Country Aircheck chart. The single, which was recently certified as RIAA Gold. Produced by Julian Bunetta, Dann Huff, John Ryan and Ammo, “Beautiful As You” is featured on Thomas Rhett’s seventh studio album ABOUT A WOMAN. Co-written by Thomas Rhett and Bunetta alongside Jacob Hindlin, Alexander Izquierdo, Joshua Emanuel Coleman, and Zaire Kelsey. (listen above)

Thomas Rhett and “Best New Artist” GRAMMY® Awards nominee Teddy Swims made their TV debut on the 58th Annual CMA Awards Wednesday (11/20) where they teamed up for a soulful medley TR’s catchy “Somethin’ ‘Bout a Woman” and Swims’ Billboard Hot 100 No. One “Lose Control”.

Thomas Rhett has spent just over 10 years gathering 23 Number Ones, 16 billion streams and armfuls of awards–eight ACM Awards including 2020 “Entertainer of the Year,” two CMA Awards, five GRAMMY® Awards nominations, plus trophies from the CMT Music Awards, Billboard Awards and iHeartRadio Awards, in addition to being recognized with five CMA Triple Play awards for penning three No. One songs within a 12-month period.

Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!