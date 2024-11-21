WATCH: Willow Avalon’s “Gettin’ Rich, Goin’ Broke”

Today, rising singer/songwriter Willow Avalon debuts a new music video for her track, “Gettin’ Rich, Goin’ Broke.” (watch above) “I got to shoot ‘Gettin’ Rich, Goin’ Broke’ in my hometown with my whole family at the diner I was a waitress at when I was 15. My best friend JR got to shred a guitar solo in the kitchen. I can’t wait to headline the Georgia Theatre one day for real. Manifesting that with this video <3" “Gettin’ Rich, Goin’ Broke,” is featured on Avalon’s debut album, Southern Belle Raisin’ Hell, due January 17 via Atlantic Records/Assemble Sound. Ahead of the release, Avalon recently shared another new single, “Country Never Leaves,” an ode to the small farm town in Georgia where she grew up. (watch and listen below) In celebration of the new album, Avalon will kick off her first-ever headline tour next year, which includes a stop at the Exit/Inhere in Nashville. Avalon has garnered widespread attention with her songs “Tequila and Whiskey” and “Homewrecker,” amassing nearly 100 million views on social media to date, as well as over 15 million streams across platforms in just the last two months. Avalon’s musical journey began with her first word being “Elvis.” She grew up playing piano in church and taught herself guitar at age 12, using songwriting as a form of escapism. She plays, writes and produces her music alongside a small group of collaborators, crafting a sound that refreshingly blends classic country and Americana sounds. Her unique style has led her to share stages with Cage the Elephant, Paul Cauthen and more.

